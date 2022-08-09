Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An attraction is a place that evokes personal interest, pleasure or liking that entices nonresidents to become residents and draws visitors by appealing to those charms.

Those places in Charleston or its environs include the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, a 240,000-square-foot facility dedicated to promoting performing arts, visual arts and sciences. Since all three of these are housed under one roof, the Clay Center is one the few of its kind in the United States.

Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate of the WVU Law School and a co-founder of Robinson & McElwee.

