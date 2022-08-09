An attraction is a place that evokes personal interest, pleasure or liking that entices nonresidents to become residents and draws visitors by appealing to those charms.
Those places in Charleston or its environs include the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, a 240,000-square-foot facility dedicated to promoting performing arts, visual arts and sciences. Since all three of these are housed under one roof, the Clay Center is one the few of its kind in the United States.
There’s also Haddad Riverfront Park, located on the banks of the Kanawha River. Haddad has an amphitheater seating up to 2,500 people and hosts special events and concerts, such as the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, which returned this summer for the first time in more than a decade. The event brought in over $31 million to the city, which indicates the popularity of that attraction in drawing attendees from Charleston and from large geographic regions beyond.
Then there’s the West Virginia Culture Center and State Museum located on the state Capitol Complex grounds, which also is home to the Division of Culture and History administration offices; state Theater; state Archives and History library; West Virginia Commission on the Arts; and the state Historic Preservation Office. At the Culture Center, the division offers a full year of events and exhibits.
Charleston also is home to the recently renovated Kanawha County Public Library; the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, a professional orchestra that performs primarily at the Clay Center with over 50 concerts annually and which has a nationally award-winning education program.
Downtown is home to the recently renovated City Center at Slack Plaza. Among its features are a performing stage with canopy, a splash pad and sculptures. The plaza will host food trucks in the summer and an ice-skating rink in the winter.
Coonskin Park is located within minutes of Charleston and includes a thousand acres of woodland; hiking and biking trails; a handicapped-accessible 18-hole par 3 golf course; an Olympic-size pool; picnic shelters of all sizes; tennis courts; sand volleyball courts; bike rentals; pedal boat rentals; and a modern playground area. Coonskin also has a modern amphitheater, a 2,000-seat soccer stadium and a Wedding Garden.
Nearby is Kanawha State Forest. Located 7 miles from Charleston, the forest is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It has more than 25 miles of hiking and biking trails, picnic areas and diverse wildflower, tree and bird populations. It also has picnic shelters, playgrounds and camp sites. In season, hunting is permitted in specified areas for hunters with a valid license.
Charleston’s multiple top-rated attractions are very much its positives, meaning having affirmative, constructive qualities or attributes that make the city an appealing place to live and raise a family.
While these attractions alone might not yield an improved future economy for the city of Charleston, they undoubtedly will contribute to an improved future economy if the city’s other enticements to locate here are equal to a competing prospect.
The mayor of Charleston and its City Council deserve plaudits for their involvement in contributing to endowing the city with multiple top-rated attractions, which make it an appealing place to live.
Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate of the WVU Law School and a co-founder of Robinson & McElwee.