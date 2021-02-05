As put by an anonymous writer: “America is supposed to be a country about individuality. The sum total of each individual’s efforts in pursuit of his or her goals and dreams is what has made this country great. My parents from Italy did not come here as a part of the Italian-American group, they came here to pursue their individual aspirations. So much time has been spent categorizing, demonizing and otherwise putting people into one group or another that we have lost this most basic and important principle.”
I would add the following addendum to that quotation: The objective of those who so categorize is to achieve a coalescence of the groupings to convert the nation away from individualism to collectivism. They seek the power to coerce each individual to act and behave as the collectivists demand through centralized authority to achieve equality, principally in the distribution of shares of the collective income of all Americans.
The economists Milton and Rose Friedman, in their book “Free to Choose,” explained the equalizing outcome more cogently: “A society that puts equality — in the sense of equality of outcome — ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests.”
In other words, collectivism might be promoted by individualists to satisfy their own aspirations to control other peoples’ lives.
In outstanding astute observations, the eminent Black economist and writer Thomas Sowell claims in his book, “The Quest for Cosmic Justice,” that “A society in which some authorities can weigh millions of their fellow human beings in the balance, determine their worth, and unilaterally dispense their livelihoods as largess from the government is a profoundly different kind of society from that created and maintained in the United States of America for more than two centuries.”
Sowell then makes what I believe is one of his most profound statements in this context: “To allow any governmental authority to determine how much money individuals shall be permitted to receive from other individuals (who are now deemed to receive more than their fair share of the national income) produces not only a distortion of the economic processes by undermining incentives for efficiency, it is more fundamentally a monumental concentration of political power which reduces everyone to the level of a client of politicians.”
As manifested in its seal, West Virginia was founded on the principle of individualism — that the interests of the individual are paramount to giving a group priority over each individual in it, known as collectivism.
Adopted in 1863, the West Virginia state seal features a large boulder inscribed with “June 20, 1863.” Two crossed rifles and a liberty cap in front of the boulder represent the importance of fighting for liberty. The farmer on the left with ax, plow and cornstalk is a symbol of agriculture. On the right stands a miner with pickax, anvil and sledge hammer (a symbol of industry). In the outer ring, the text “State of West Virginia” sits above the state motto: “Montani Semper Liberi,” Latin for “Mountaineers are Always Free.”