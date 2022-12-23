Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

F.A. Hayek was an Austrian-British economist and philosopher best known for his defense of classical liberalism: a political ideology that advocates civil liberties (individual rights of freedom of action and speech protected by law from unjust governmental or other interference) with an emphasis on an individual’s freedom to make economic choices.

That freedom, according to Hayek, is most endangered by the concept of socialism, which he says, “may mean, and is often used to describe, merely the ideals of social justice, greater equality and security [as being] the ultimate aims of socialism. But, it [socialism] means also [according to Hayek] the method by which socialists hope to attain these ends and which many competent people regard as the only methods by which they can be fully and quickly attained. In this sense, socialism means the abolition of private ownership of the means of production, and the creation of a system of ‘planned economy’ in which the entrepreneur working for a profit is replaced by a central planning body.”

Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer.

