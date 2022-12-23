F.A. Hayek was an Austrian-British economist and philosopher best known for his defense of classical liberalism: a political ideology that advocates civil liberties (individual rights of freedom of action and speech protected by law from unjust governmental or other interference) with an emphasis on an individual’s freedom to make economic choices.
That freedom, according to Hayek, is most endangered by the concept of socialism, which he says, “may mean, and is often used to describe, merely the ideals of social justice, greater equality and security [as being] the ultimate aims of socialism. But, it [socialism] means also [according to Hayek] the method by which socialists hope to attain these ends and which many competent people regard as the only methods by which they can be fully and quickly attained. In this sense, socialism means the abolition of private ownership of the means of production, and the creation of a system of ‘planned economy’ in which the entrepreneur working for a profit is replaced by a central planning body.”
Milton Friedman, a Nobel laureate, and his wife Rose, a free-market economist, collaborated in writing their book, “Free to Choose.” The book’s most quoted passages are found in the opening paragraphs to fifth chapter, titled “Created Equal” and in that same chapter’s concluding paragraph.
The beginning paragraphs focus on the meaning of “liberty” and “equality.” Liberty, to the Friedmans, means “the liberty to shape one’s life,” and equality initially meant “‘equality of opportunity,’ in the sense that no one should be prevented by arbitrary obstacles from using his capacity to pursue his own objectives.”
Later in the Friedmans’ lives, “[a] very different meaning of equality ... emerged in the United States — equality of outcome — everyone should have the same level of living or of income ... . Equality of outcome is in clear conflict with liberty. The attempt to promote it has been a major source of bigger and bigger government, and of government-imposed restrictions on our liberty.”
In their conclusion to Chapter 5, the Friedmans declare, “A society that puts equality — in the sense of equality of outcome — ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purpose, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests.”
Thomas Sowell, a Black economist and a brilliant author, says, in his book, “The Quest for Cosmic Justice,” that “a central [economic] planning body” is “fundamentally a monumental concentration of political power which reduces everyone to the level of a client of politicians [making] virtually inevitable a constant and bitter struggle among all segments of the society for the favor of those who wield this massive power to determine each person’s well-being.” It is, Sowell notes, “A formula for economic, political and social disaster.”
Sowell describes such wielding of political power through central planning as being tyrannical, and that “the drive to impose that tyranny ever more widely in the United States has led to trends which can only be called the quiet repeal of the [fundamental principles of the] American Revolution.”)
Then there is Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be An Antiracist.”
Kendi, the book’s Black author, says prerequisites for white people to be antiracist include rejecting an economic system based on free enterprise, or, as he put it, they must “oppos[e] racial capitalism.” In his book, he contends that capitalism and racism are “conjoined twins” and were so recognized by Karl Marx; that racism and capitalism were born together in the “transatlantic slave trade of African people” and “shall one day die together;” that “[t]o love capitalism is to end up loving racism”; that “[c]apitalism is essentially racist; racism is essentially capitalist”; and that “antiracist anticapitalists ... are resurfacing again in the wake of ... the movement for Black Lives.”
While Kendi does not define “capitalism” in his book, he states that its “conservative defenders” define the term “as the freedom to exploit people into economic ruin,” among other disparagements.
Kendi’s definition of capitalism is contrary to West Virginia’s motto: “Montani Semper Liberi,” Latin for “Mountaineers are Always Free.” That motto and the state seal indicate that freedom and liberty were won and will be maintained by force of arms.
Kendi’s definition of “capitalism” is almost identical to that of Democratic Socialists, who view the concept as a deeply exploitative, fundamentally undemocratic system.
Domination of every aspect of our lives is the goal of Democratic Socialists.
Unquestionably, the left-wing congressional members known as the Democratic Socialists and their politically progressive associates’ aspirations are to wield an ever-increasing influence in shaping and supporting a socialist agenda in Congress.
Accordingly, West Virginia citizens need to decide whether they want to make their own economic choices in life, as envisioned in the state’s motto, or prefer to have a Central [Economic] Planning Committee of the U.S. government to make those choices for them.
As David Hume so aptly put it, “It is seldom that liberty of any kind is lost all at once.”