Randolph County recently became the 24th county in West Virginia to be designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
The designation was recently announced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Dr. Rahul Gupta — the physician from West Virginia who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 as the director of the White House Office of the National Drug Control Policy — and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ihlenfeld.
Manchin has, for many years, strongly advocated for the inclusion of Randolph County as an HIDTA County.
“The drug epidemic has impacted every corner of our state, and Randolph County is no exception,” Manchin said. “This new designation will support our local, state and federal law enforcement officers to ensure they have the support necessary to reduce the supply of illicit drugs, like fentanyl, prevent overdoses, protect communities and save lives.”
Addressing West Virginia’s drug crisis has been one of Manchin’s top priorities, and he will continue his efforts to obtain the resources the state needs to end this epidemic.
One of the reasons West Virginia’s drug crisis should be a top priority, not only for Manchin but all elected public officials at the state and local levels, is that West Virginia typically posts the highest rate of opioid overdose-related deaths in the country. The death rate here is 40.03 per 100,000 population, which is 169% higher than the national average.
Twenty-three of West Virginia’s 55 counties had been designated as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas before the recent inclusion of Randolph County: Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wood and Wyoming.
The HIDTA program is a drug-prohibition enforcement program run by the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, headed by Gupta.
The program was established in 1990, with the passage of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act by Congress, and made permanent through Title III of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 2006. The mission of the HIDTA is “to enhance and coordinate America’s drug-control efforts among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in order to eliminate or reduce drug trafficking and its harmful consequences in critical regions of the United States.”
Four main criteria are considered when giving the HIDTA designation:
- The area must be a significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importation or distribution.
- State, local and tribal law enforcement agencies must have committed resources to respond to the drug trafficking problem in the area, thereby indicating a determination to respond aggressively to the problem.
- Drug-related activities in the area are having a significant harmful impact in the area.
- It must be decided that a significant increase in allocation of federal resources is necessary to respond adequately to drug-related activities in the area.
One has to wonder whether one or more of the 31 counties in West Virginia that have not been designated as a HITDA are nevertheless significant centers of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importation or distribution but does not qualify for inclusion because not enough local resources have been committed to respond to the problem.
Another relevant question is whether the state’s budget for the current fiscal year specifically commits resources to respond aggressively to the drug trafficking problem.
Negative data alone too often fails to motivate public officials and the public to take action to address and alleviate a pervasive problem, such as drug trafficking and addictions, which are having ill effects on the state’s population.
Visual images can often provide a more effective motive for doing something. In that regard, a vivid depiction of the anguished conditions of two humans succumbing to drug overdoses in Harrison County was portrayed by Hoppy Kercheval in a column he published last year. One woman “overdosed in her home with her infant by her side,” and another woman was “unresponsive on the bathroom floor of her home with an infant next to her and needles nearby.”
Kercheval aptly observed that “The number and the effects [of drug use] are so overwhelming that we cannot consider the substance abuse problem as something that happens to others. It permeates nearly every corner of the Mountain State, traumatizing families, risking the well-being of innocent children and cutting deeply into the ability to provide a drug-free workforce.”
Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon applauded the inclusion of his county in the HIDTA program, stating that, “while the near-completion of Corridor H through the eastern mountains of West Virginia is a good thing, the highway is also allowing more drug traffickers to enter from out of state.”