Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of four op-eds examining public education in West Virginia.
The original teaching model in West Virginia’s public school is characterized by assembly lines, an age-based cohort, whole class instruction and a standardized system designed to batch process a large number of students through regimentation to perform repetitive tasks quickly. This system was developed long ago to suit the needs of the dawning industrial age.
Many of us who are products of this system recall boring, sleep-inducing lectures; bombarding students’ brains with myriad facts, the emphasis of which was retention for standardized tests; widely different teacher effectiveness; the grouping and advancing of kids by birth date; and learning based on increments form “bell to bell.” In this system one pace fits all.
So, does the current model of public education in West Virginia more of a factory, assembly line model, or a student-centered model where students adequately comprehend a given concept before being expected to understand a more advanced one? (This second model is sometimes referred to as “mastery learning.”)
In previous op-eds I have referred to the book “Most Likely to Succeed: Preparing Our Kids for the Innovation Era” by Tony Wagner and Ted Dintersmith. As their book states, “It’s shocking that the typical student day in 2015 is eerily similar to what it was at the beginning of the 20th century.”
A further observation from the book states, “We need to start by reframing the problem. I four conversations, school strategic plans and national (and state) policies revolve around how to make the current system better, we are doomed. These reforms are akin to putting all of our efforts into making a covered wagon go fast enough to win the Indianapolis 500.”
In his book “The One World School House Education Reimagined,” Salman Khan insists that, “mastery learning is structured its curriculum not in terms of time, but in terms of comprehension and achievement. This turned achievement quietly but entirely upside down ... Those who learn can move ahead and do ‘enrichment exercises.’ Those who learn more slowly are helped by individual tutoring or peer assistance or additional homework ... What should be fixed is a high level of comprehension, and what should be variable is the amount of time students have to understand a concept.”
An adaptation of an adage attributed to Benjamin Franklin, which I have also previously cited, comes to mind here: “Teach me and I forget. Show me and I may recall. Involve me and I understand.”
West Virginia is running on an antiquated model of education.
The very first words in the Education Efficiency Audit of West Virginia’s primary and secondary education system issued in 2012 were “Wanted: A more student-centered education system for West Virginia” (in the actual audit, all the words were in bold type and capitalized). The audit also indicated the state school system was outdated with little flexibility to modify policy and operations. The audit was correct then and it is still correct today.
That was 11 years ago and we are still waiting for anything to happen.