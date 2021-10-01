According to Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the goals of last month’s chamber business summit were “to create a policy to shape the state of economics in West Virginia [and] to talk about West Virginia’s future and how we can make sure that we are taking the steps now that will assure that we have a prosperous future ahead of us.”
Roberts also observed “that there are many, many people who are ready to get together and eager to talk about our state’s future and who want to play a role in improving West Virginia for the next generations.”
Roberts and the chamber are to be commended for thus defining the objectives of this year’s summit, in terms of taking the right “steps now” to shape West Virginia’s economy so the state will have a prosperous future. It also was heartening to be told “there are many, many people in the state who want to play a role in improving West Virginia for the next generations.”
While the stated “goals” are certainly notable and should be supported, the challenging key words are, in Roberts’ recitation, “how we can make sure that we are taking the [right] steps now that will assure that we [achieve] a prosperous future ahead of us.”
Ah. Therein lies the rub: the difficulty of determining what those right “steps now” are that will so “assure” us.
Before discussing possible right “steps now,” it seems appropriate to explain what the components of “future prosperity” might entail. Certainly, in general terms, it would include an improvement in the overall well-being of the state’s citizens, generally meaning being more successful in material or financial terms, better educated, healthier and happier.
In more specific terms, greater “prosperity” might include focusing on enticing its native youth and adults to remain here and to lure out-of-state residents to come to West Virginia, in view of its then-appealing job prospects and attractive amenities. It also might include persuading existing businesses to stay and expand in West Virginia and out-of-state businesses to locate here based on evidence the state has changed for the better in many important aspects.
And now for the challenging part: determining which right “steps now” are of central importance in achieving a more prosperous future and well-being for the citizens of the state.
Some hypotheses:
- The right “steps now” should not be exclusively focused on the state’s economy as though there aren’t any non-economic factors that inhibit achieving a more “prosperous” future for West Virginia, such as the state’s multifaceted, inauspicious demographics, among the most negative in the nation; the state’s antiquated public-school system, particularly its Prussian-derived assembly-line learning and teaching model of education; the state’s multiple adverse public-health afflictions, likely the bleakest of any state; and published out-of-state adverse perceptions of West Virginia that constitute a significant deterrence to attracting businesses and nonresidents to move here.
- The right “steps now” cannot be rationally determined by simply “talk[ing] about them” to derive off-the-cuff, extempore, ad-hoc proposals, as has been the state’s historic predilection for addressing West Virginia’s myriad problems in the legislative and executive departments of state government, the West Virginia Board of Education with respect to learning and teaching models or, to put it bluntly, the competence acting alone to address the deep-seated and complex issues implicit in all the factors sketched above.
- The right “steps now” may require implementation with the urgency of an enduring and well-financed process involving an assembly or organization of carefully selected, well-remunerated deep thinkers who are analytical and well-read. This assembly or organization would develop optimum proposals for reversing the state’s extremely negative demographic data; reforming its public-school system; ameliorating its adverse public-health afflictions, likely the bleakest of any state; diversifying its economy, including better preparing for a new fourth sector of the economy referred to as “human creativity”; and abating out-of-state published negative perceptions of West Virginia.
It should be acknowledged that, in addition to the chamber, there are other business associations, as well as labor organizations; institutions of higher education, such as WVU and Marshall University; West Virginia natives like John Chambers, Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, Wade Linger and Marty Becker; Ascend West Virginia and other similar programs; the staff of the West Virginia Department of Commerce under the guidance of Gov. Jim Justice; and just plain citizens throughout the state who are contributing to improving the prosperity of West Virginia.
The intent of this op-ed is to acquaint West Virginians with the proposal described in the process above, the underlying reasons for it and to elicit from them their reactions to the proposal and supporting reasons, whatever they may be, which collectively will be helpful in determining a future course of action with respect thereto. Such a colloquy is needed, with respect to any proposal that relates to West Virginia’s public affairs.
Caveats: There is little hope the above described process can reasonably be expected to be implemented and successful unless it receives bipartisan support; is noncritical of either political party; is noncritical of any present or past public officer of the state; is noncritical of any business organization in the state or any of its current or past leads; is adequately financed by legislative appropriations or 501©(3) organizations from within or outside the state and from other sources; is continuing or lasting over a significant period of time; and is well-staffed with carefully selected and well-remunerated people who have exhibited those qualities described in the process.