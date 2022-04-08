On Sept. 20, 2021, Nucor Corp. announced that it was considering sites in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to build a $2.7 billion sheet steel plant, the largest construction project in Nucor’s history.
Nearly four months later, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Nucor had selected Mason County for its state-of-the-art sheet steel mill and would make the largest financial investment in West Virginia history that would bring hundreds of jobs. In his announcement, the governor acknowledged that it took a team of people to achieve Nucor’s selection.
In his State of the State address to the Legislature on Jan. 27, the governor described Nucor’s investment in Mason County as being “the biggest investment, hands down, that has ever come to West Virginia, and the biggest investment that Nucor has ever made.” The governor observed that “it is unbelievable that [Nucor’s investment] is coming to West Virginia[.]”
Justice then introduced Chris Beam, the president and Chief Operating Officer of Appalachian Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co. Inc. In the governor’s words, “Chris really stepped up” and “AEP really stepped up” and that “we should be very, very thankful to them” for their efforts in bringing Nucor to Mason County.
Most certainly, Justice is to be commended for his successful effort, most likely in conjunction with his very competent economic development officer, Mitch Carmichael, in cooperation with the Legislature, in getting a commitment from Nucor to make its investment in West Virginia, rather than in Ohio or Pennsylvania.
Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate with honors from the WVU Law School, and a co-founder of the law firm Robinson & McElwee.