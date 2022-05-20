Like the divisive topics of politics and religion, people currently are vehemently polarized between pro-abortion rights, with or without some variation, or anti-abortion, favoring it be made illegal.
Persons in either of the two categories may assume that they are the true rationalists; that their opinions are derived from reason and knowledge, rather than from an emotional response as characterizes their contrarians.
It might be as Blaise Pascal elusively put it that “the heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing.”
In his 2012 book, “Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior,” theoretical physicist Leonard Mlodinow posited that humans have a two-tiered brain, “an unconscious mind and, superimposed upon it, a conscious brain.”
“How much of our feelings, judgments, and behavior is due to each can be very hard to say, as we are constantly shifting back and forth between them,” he wrote.
In his book’s prologue, Mlodinow quotes psychiatrist Carl Jung: “These subliminal aspects of everything that happens to us may seem to play very little part in our daily lives. But they are the almost invisible roots of our conscious thoughts.”
Mlodinow explains the truth is that our unconscious minds are active, powerful and independent. “Hidden they may be, but their effects are anything but, for they play a critical role in shaping the way our conscious minds experience and respond to the world.”
In the same year that Mlodinow published his book, Jonathan Haidt, then the Thomas Cooley professor of ethical leadership at New York University’s Stern School of Business, published “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion.”
Haidt wrote: “Intuitions come first, strategic reasoning second. Moral intuitions arise automatically and almost instantaneously, long before moral reasoning has a chance to get started, and those first intuitions tend to drive our later reasoning. ... We make our first judgments rapidly, and are dreadful at seeking out evidence that might disconfirm those initial judgments.”
Haidt had earlier said, with respect to his claim that “first intuitions tend to drive our later reasoning,” that our “reasoning [is not] in search of truth, [but rather] in support of [our] emotional reactions.” He quotes the philosopher David Hume as having written in 1739 that “reason is, and ought only to be, the slave of the passions, and can never pretend to any other office that to serve and obey them.”
Intuitions are the product of our unconscious or subliminal mind, which Mlodinow posits rules our behavior.
We ourselves can test the proposition that “we make our first judgments rapidly” by saying such things like “President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness is a good plan”; or “Donald Trump was a good president and would have been reelected in 2020 had it not been stolen from him”; or “Roe v. Wade was correctly decided and should be sustained by the present Supreme Court”; “Snakes don’t scare me.” Whatever our first judgments may be to these hypotheticals, our reasoning mind tends to support them.