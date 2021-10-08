An item in the October issue of Scientific American represents that the most fundamental question about the mystery of the human mind is this: “What is it about the brain that turns the activity of 86 billion neurons into the feeling of life itself?”
That question is said to have dogged philosophers for millennia without an answer, and that they “have since handed the baton off to neuroscientists, physicists and other scientists to figure out how the brain gives rise to consciousness.”
The inquiry is surely a fundamental one as being a cause or occasion for wonder, curiosity and inquisitiveness about the derivation of human consciousness or one’s own identity and situation.
I offer, as a proposition or contention, that knowing how billions of brain neurons coalesce to produce human consciousness of life might be a precursor to an even more interesting personal wonderment: Why do I have a consciousness to wonder? Why, among the billions now living, now dead and yet to be born, have I been singled out to have a consciousness or awareness of myself and my surroundings?
Consider this question: Had a different sperm of my father impregnated the same egg of my mother from which I developed, would I, or some other person, have the consciousness I am experiencing? The answer to that inquiry might never be known.
Akin to the foregoing wonderments are these: Have I had a previous consciousness of which my present consciousness is not aware or will I have a future one? If that is possible, would such awareness be derived from how billions of brain neurons have coalesced?
Conjuring up dozens of wonderments in the human mind is possible and fascinating. Consider only two examples: Why do we tend to recoil at the sight of a snake or of an American flag being stuffed into a commode, and, yet, are unable to reason why we do so?
Why do our attitudes about politics, religion, music, art, sports, entertainment, literature, celebrities, fashion, food, drink, etc., etc., appear to be innate or derived from our subliminal or unconscious mind and unalterable by our conscious mind or reasoning brain?
Charles McElwee practiced law in Charleston for more than 50 years. He graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and is a founding partner of Robinson & McElwee.