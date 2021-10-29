At dusk on a recent October evening, I happened upon a highly visible glowing object in the southwestern sky. I knew it had to be a planet.
It was Venus, the brightest natural object in Earth’s night sky after the moon.
My viewing of Venus intrigued me that very evening to learn about this planet, as to which I had no knowledge. Computers with their search engines make learning an easy task compared, say, to a published Encyclopedia Britannica article in years past.
This is what I learned about Venus, which might fascinate the reader as much as I.
Venus is the second planet from the sun. Mercury is the closest and Earth is the third planet from the sun. Venus’ distance from the sun is about 67.2 million miles. That of Earth is about 93 million miles.
Venus is the hottest of the eight planets in the solar system, even though Mercury is closer to the sun. Its average temperature is 880 degrees Fahrenheit, which is more than hot enough to melt lead, causing spacecraft to survive only a few hours after landing on the planet before being destroyed.
The extreme heat on Venus is attributable to a dense atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide (96%) that appeared less than one billion years ago when climate on the planet changed due to runaway greenhouse effect.
It has been speculated that an intense period of volcanism pumped enough carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to cause this great climate change event that evaporated existing oceans. Prior to the advent of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, Venus likely had an Earth-like climate. According to recent climate modeling, for much of its history Venus had surface temperatures similar to present day Earth. It likely also had oceans, rain, perhaps snow, maybe continents and plate tectonics and, even more speculatively, perhaps surface life.
It has been reported that Venus’ atmosphere is heavier than any other planet, leading to a surface pressure that’s over 90 times that of Earth—similar to the pressure that exists 3,300 feet deep in the ocean.
Six mountain regions make up about one-third of the Venusian surface. One mountain range, called Maxwell, is about seven miles high.
Winds on Venus have super-fast speeds that can reach 450 miles an hour in its middle cloud layer.
Unlike the other planets in our solar system, Venus spins clockwise on its axis. Its unusual axis rotation is due to being upside down, which astronomers believe is due to the planet having collided with a celestial body. As a consequence, on Venus the sun appears to rise in the west and set in the east.
A day on Venus takes longer than a year in that one rotation on its axis takes longer to complete than one orbit of the Sun. That’s 243 Earth days to rotate once—the longest rotation of any planet in the Solar System—and only 224.7 Earth days to complete one orbit of the Sun.
Venus is nearly as big around as Earth—7,521 miles across, versus 7,926 miles for Earth. At its nearest to Earth, Venus is some 38 million miles distant.
The Sun contains roughly 99.8% of the mass of the Solar System, making it 736.5 times more massive than the rest of the Solar System’s mass. The mass of the Sun is about 333,000 times the mass of the Earth.