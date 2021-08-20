There are a multitude of causes of inequalities or disparities in the economic performances and other outcomes among people, nations, regions and many other groupings of human beings.
Perhaps most, but certainly not all, of these consequential causes result from happenstances (circumstances that are due to chance).
In his book, “The Quest for Cosmic Justice,” conservative author Thomas Sowell identifies a few of them: physical settings or locations in which people were reared, such as the land’s fertility; topography (mountains v. lowlands); mineral wealth; rainfall; navigable waterways; population density (“civilizations are an urban achievement,” he writes); and whether a person is a first born or a later child.
Unraveling or attempting to equalize these and other consequential disparities “in the quest for cosmic justice is,” in Sowell’s words, “a much more staggering task than seeking traditional justice.”
The “Quest for Cosmic Justice” invariably involves an examination of the “redistribution” of the nation’s income “in a new way,” as the Fabian socialist George Bernard Shaw defined socialism, that being “an ideological corollary of the passion for equality.”
Sowell contends that “[t]his conception of fairness requires that third parties must wield the power to control [economic outcomes].”
One such “outcome” is that third parties will have to “determine what someone’s work is ‘really’ worth [that, according to Sowell,] involves not only incredible arrogance but intellectual confusion,” an example being a young woman with unusual beauty who, while youthful, might do well economically from her looks, yet be robbed of that advantage from aging, and thus experience a significant reduction in income.
In outstanding astute observations, Sowell claims, “A society in which some authorities can weigh millions of their fellow human beings in the balance, determine their worth, and unilaterally dispense their livelihoods as largess from the government is a profoundly different kind of society from that created and maintained in the United States of America for more than two centuries.”
Sowell then makes what I believe is one of his most profound statements in this context: “To allow any governmental authority to determine how much money individuals shall be permitted to receive from other individuals (who are now deemed to receive more than their fair share of the nation’s income) produces not only a distortion of the economic processes by undermining incentives for efficiency, it is more fundamentally a monumental concentration of political power which reduces everyone to the level of a client of politicians.”
Sowell continues: “Even aside from what this [concentration of political power] means for freedom and human dignity, it makes virtually inevitable a constant and bitter struggle among all segments of the society for the favor of those who wield this massive power to determine each person’s economic well-being. It is a formula for economic, political, and social disaster.”
The author represents that “[t]he only true winners are those who exalt themselves as the arbiters of the fates of millions.”
Sowell concludes that a society’s vision that seeks equality of economic outcomes (cosmic justice) necessarily through the exercise of political power is a tyrannical objective.
“[I]ndeed,” he says, “the drive to impose that tyranny ever more widely in the United States has led to trends which can only be called the quiet repeal of the [fundamental principles of the] American Revolution [ — the rule of law, individual freedom, and democratic government, as expounded in the Nation’s Declaration of Independence, Constitution and its Bill of Rights].”
What we would have instead is a government-imposed tyranny to deprive citizens of their personal liberties and freedoms of choice to pursue their own economic interests and reap the benefits of their own pursuits, such as being a farmer, a teacher, a coal miner or librarian. We’d also abolish private enterprise and the individual ownership of property.
Gone would be West Virginia’s official motto: “Montani Semper Liberi” (Latin for “Mountaineers are Always Free”).