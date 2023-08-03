Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of four op-eds examining public education in West Virginia. The Gazette-Mail encourages readers to share their views in letters to the editor or op-eds submitted via email to opinion@wvgazettemail.com or ben.fields@hdmediallc.com.
Article XII, Section 1 of the West Virginia Constitution directs “The Legislature [to] provide … for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
The key noun in this constitutional mandate is “system” meaning “a set of principles or procedures according to which something is done” (such as in this instance, that the referenced schools are to be free to the attendees, and that they are to be thorough and efficient).
The adjective “thorough” that modifies “system” denotes that the “system of free schools” in West Virginia must be “complete with regard to every detail, not superficial or partial” and the adjective “efficient” that modifies the “system of free schools” denotes that the “system of free schools” in West Virginia must achieve its thoroughness with “minimum wasted effort or expense.”
There have been multiple decisions from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals over the years interpreting the constitutional mandate imposed upon the Legislature wherein the Court has ruled that the directive:
- Manifests the “people’s clear mandate to the legislature that public education is a prime function of the state government” therefore, we the Court, “must not allow that command to be unheeded” meaning to be disregarded.
- “Make[s] education a fundamental, constitutional right in this State.”
- “Makes education funding second in priority only to the payment of the state debt and ahead of every other state function.”
The Court has gone on to say that “Implicit are supportive services” which, undoubtedly would include selective standards for entry into teacher education and teacher-preparation faculties in authorized state colleges and universities.
In order to qualify as a teacher in a free or public school in West Virginia, a person must complete an approved program leading to educator licensure issued by the state Department of Education.
The Department of Education has approved 18 colleges and universities in the state to provide one of the more traditional preparation programs in order to become a professional educator in the public school system of West Virginia. Ten of them are public and eight of them are private. The approved programs are in terms of grade levels and in subject matter, such as general science, mathematics and social studies.
The 18 teacher-preparation programs in the State’s public and private colleges and universities need legislative attention with respect to the number of them, student admissions to the programs and the quality of the programs, including the credentials of the faculty in those programs.
It would be a real challenge to recruit and retain an acceptable, credentialed faculty in 18 colleges and universities to teach students to become qualified teachers in the state’s public schools. Accordingly, the Legislature is fulfilling its constitutional obligation to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools” in the state by determining the credentials of the teacher-preparation faculties in those colleges and universities.
Similarly, the Legislature should determine the student admission policies in those 18 schools, as well as an overall quality of their teacher-preparation programs.
Certainly, such determinations by the Legislature are required as a part of its constitutional obligation as interpreted by the Court.
More than that, the Legislature should determine whether West Virginia needs 18 public and private colleges.
Finland’s education system is one of the best school systems in the world. In the most recent assessment, Finland’s students ranked far above students in the U.S. in math, science and reading.
Finland’s success is attributable in part to improving its education system by taking decisive steps over the years, including closing down 80% of its schools of education, retaining only eight universities to provide traditional education programs (and those eight are associated with the best universities in the nation). Note that Finland has only eight universities, compared to West Virginia’s 18 public and private colleges and universities, preparing students to teach in the free schools of the state even, though Finland’s population is well over three times greater than West Virginia’s population.
The Legislature in fulfilling its constitutional mandate should also seek to develop a world-class teaching force as will be described next week.