I wonder why I have a consciousness to wonder. Why among the billions now living, now dead and yet to be born have I been singled out to have my own consciousness? Where did my consciousness come from and what exactly is it? What is the source of my awareness?
I wonder if I have had a previous consciousness of which my present consciousness is not aware.
I wonder how the infinitely large and the infinitely small of the universe originated.
I wonder why the earth is so precisely tuned to sustain life.
I wonder why so many viewers of TV want guns, blood and action.
I wonder how the eye was brought into existence and evolved into the giving of sight.
I wonder why so many people have an instinct to worship the supernatural and others don’t.
I wonder why no amount of reason can convince some to have faith that death will bring to them an optimal state of existence.
I wonder why fashion models are so dour.
I wonder why some 2,000 or more years later so many of us cling, while so many of us do not and cannot, to the claimed, perplexing revelations and miracles of a God, his son and messenger that bring both solace and strife. And are acclaimed to have been revealed within a relatively small region, and for the son and messenger a short period of time, and neither before nor since.
I wonder why we recoil at the sight of a snake or of an American flag being stuffed in a commode, and, yet, are unable to reason why we do so.
I wonder how many other planets in the universe support living beings that are cognitive, and if they exist, whether they have been visited by God, his son, and messenger, and have similar wonderments.
I wonder why we rarely, if ever, see a lady at the controls of a motorcycle with her husband or boy friend hanging on in the rear.
I wonder why we are inclined to gravitate to an “us” versus “them” mentality—sports, religion, war, politics, etc.
I wonder why some of us have more empathy toward a person and people than others of us do, a trait that we seemingly cannot will to ourselves.
I wonder why one’s attitudes about politics, religion, music, art, sports, entertainment, nature, literature, celebrities, fashion, environment, food, drink, etc. appear to be innate and unalterable by reasoning.
I wonder why our instincts evolve as we age and what once were manifested no longer are. (It is highly unlikely that a teen through reasoning can convince her grandfather that he should enjoy her music, and vice versa.)
I wonder why our reasoning powers seem designed to support our instincts rather than to develop our attitudes and beliefs.
I wonder why reasoning appears to be better suited to scientific inquiry than to formulation of our convictions.
I wonder why so many people are fascinated about celebrities, especially the Hollywood type, and know all kinds of minutia about them.
I wonder why I seem to have no genuine free will, but rather live my daily life with joy, frustration, hurt and a variety of other emotions as my body and mind from day to day direct.
I wonder if I am not revealing more about myself than I should care to. My wife believes that I may.
I wonder why I wonder why I am as I am and we are as we are.