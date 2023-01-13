Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I wonder why I have a consciousness to wonder. Why among the billions now living, now dead and yet to be born have I been singled out to have my own consciousness? Where did my consciousness come from and what exactly is it? What is the source of my awareness? 

I wonder if I have had a previous consciousness of which my present consciousness is not aware.

Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate of the WVU Law School and a co-founder of Robinson & McElwee.

