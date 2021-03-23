The current West Virginia Legislature consists of a Senate of 34 members (23 Republicans and 11 Democrats) and a House of Delegates of 100 members (77 Republicans and 23 Democrats).
One of the 23 Democrats in the House of Delegates is Doug Skaff Jr., who represents the 35th District, consisting of a part of Kanawha County, and is a resident of South Charleston. Doug is the House minority leader, and the president of HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Herald Dispatch in Huntington, as well as a number of weekly newspapers in Southern West Virginia.
Skaff authored an op-ed titled “All West Virginians deserve Legislature’s help” that was published in the Feb. 28 edition of the Sunday Gazette-Mail.
In that column, he made an up-front observation that, while “Republicans and Democrats might have different ideas on how to get there,” we have the same goal in mind: “a stronger, healthier West Virginia.”
In the remainder of the op-ed, Skaff repeatedly represents in different wording that a foremost responsibility of the Legislature is to entice West Virginia residents to remain in the state: by “creating opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild and succeed here”; “supporting ... policies and programs that will help people stay here”; “champion[ing] policies that give our residents a reason to stay here and give those who left a reason to come back home”; “provid[ing] ... our people with the resources they need to succeed here in West Virginia”; “creat[ing] opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild and succeed here”; and “as legislators ... do all we can do help West Virginians stay here and succeed here because this is their home.”
To his credit, Skaff has inferentially identified one of the most serious — if not the most serious — negative features of West Virginia’s demographics: the state’s declining population over the past several years, which is the first listed “limiting factor to growth” in West Virginia, as represented in West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-25. The report was published last October by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, or BBER, a unit within West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics.
In its West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-25, BBER states: “According to the US Census Bureau, only 5 of the state’s 55 counties are estimated to have gained residents between 2018 and 2019. Kanawha County saw the largest absolute decline in population (-2,300). Twelve counties recorded an average percentage loss in population of at least 1.5% during 2019, with McDowell County registering a 3.3% decline in resident population — falling to just 17,600.”
In a report made public on Feb. 4, 2020, U.S. News & World Report said 10 states had population declines in 2019, according to Census Bureau data. As a percentage of its population, West Virginia was at the top, having suffered the most significant population losses. The state’s population loss was 12,100 people, or 0.67% of its population. The U.S News report notes that West Virginia’s population has declined for seven straight years, during which the state’s population dropped by roughly 3.5% or nearly 65,000 people.
24/7 Wall Street recently noted that a long-term shrinking population can spell disaster to any economy.
The exiting from West Virginia of its population should be of primary concern to the West Virginia Legislature in its 2021 regular session, as Skaff said.
That session ends at midnight Saturday, April 10. Within the three weeks following the adjournment of the Legislature on April 10, or by Friday, April 30, West Virginia citizens should assess whether their Legislature, and its Republican members and Democrat members, in the 2021 regular session, in Delegate Skaff’s words “[did all they could] do [to] help West Virginians stay here and succeed here because this is their home.”
To create competitiveness (good things happen when there is competition) between the two political parties, in “putting West Virginians first by creating opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild and succeed here,” as Skaff put it, each of the two parties, at or before the beginning of each annual regular session of the Legislature, should inform the public of what their respective members intend to accomplish in the forthcoming session to “create opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild and succeed [in our state].”
They should be judged by the public, soon after the conclusion of each annual regular session, on how well each party lived up to its pre-session commitments.