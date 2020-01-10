Charles McElwee: What is 'prosperity' for 'common man' in WV?

Jason Huffman, the State Director of Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia, published a recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail (Dec. 27), titled “W.Va. deserves shot at prosperity.”
Americans for Prosperity is a libertarian/conservative political advocacy group in the United States founded and funded by the Koch brothers.
While Huffman concedes at the outset of his op-ed that there are pockets of economic progress in the state, he claims that “too many West Virginians are missing out on the strongest U.S. economy in our lifetime.”
“Why?” he asks. “Because,” he says, “for decades, a good-old-boy system [apparently referencing the Democratic party] drove out competition and any hope for economic diversity [by using] state government [as] a top down, protectionist-driven regulatory system that served its interests over that of the common man.”
Huffman’s answer to his own question calls for some deciphering.
He accuses the state Democratic Party, though not by name, of, over the course of decades, protecting existing economic activity in the state from competition; of thwarting economic diversity in West Virginia; of serving the party’s own interests in its economic-protectionist policies and claimed preclusion of economic diversity in the state; and of being detrimental to the interests of “the common man.”
What then-existing economic activity is Huffman talking about? It could only encompass and refer to one or more of the three sectors: the extraction and production of raw materials, such as the mining of coal and retrieval of natural gas; manufacturing (factories) and construction; and public services, such as retail and banking.
Thus, Huffman and his organizations are accusing the Democratic Party of having protected the mining of coal, retrieval of natural gas and manufacturing against out-of-state competition, from, say, more favorable taxes or regulations in other states. Such protections, if provided, would have served the interests of “the common man” — those working in those jobs and in services provided to those economic sectors.
Just how any such protectionist policies thwarted “economic diversity” in West Virginia is not explained by Huffman. He would just have us believe it.
And now we come to what Huffman says is his, Americans for Prosperity’s, and Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia’s, first public-policy priority for improving the state’s prosperity and economic well-being of its citizens.
Incredibly, it is, in Huffman’s words, to “prioritize reforming our outdated and two-tiered criminal justice system.” (Note he did not say “civil-justice system.”) He continues, “We must focus on reforming sentencing so that the punishment truly fits the crime.” He goes on to advocate “[p]olicies [laws] [that] restore victims, [are] smart on crime and soft on taxpayers.”
These broad generalizations about West Virginia’s criminal-justice system are worthless without specifics. Surely, Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia has specific laws in mind.
What are those specific laws that Huffman and Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia want the state Legislature to enact? I challenge him to tell the Legislature and us citizens what they are, and how, if enacted, they would improve West Virginia’s “prosperity,” and its citizens’ economic well-being.
According to Huffman, West Virginia needs a three-tiered system by “creating an Intermediate Court of Appeals” between the existing first tier, the circuit courts, and the existing second tier, the Supreme Court.
In my opinion, this is a preposterous idea, especially when touted as a means of improving the state’s economic well-being.
The creation and operation of an intermediate criminal court of appeals would have considerable cost associated with it that can be recovered in large measure only through taxes. Would that be “soft on taxpayers” as Huffman urges?
Apparently, Huffman, and the organizations he represents, would have the West Virginia Development office, in its out-of-state advertising to prioritize its touting of the state as the place to locate and do business, to proclaim first of all that West Virginia will be reforming its criminal justice system by creating a three-tiered court system limited to criminal cases. So, if you come to West Virginia, you will be paying taxes to support this. How enticing would such advertising be in attracting businesses to locate or relocate in our state?
Huffman represents that the State’s “judicial system lacks sufficient checks and balances, resulting in a significant absence of accountability.” He goes on to say that “West Virginia needs a system that is fair, predictable and provides conclusive decisions.” Here, he is apparently referring to both a civil and a criminal justice system, when in fact his added intermediate court would be limited to the “criminal justice system,” as he stated at the outset of his commentary.
“Checks and balances” is inappropriate in the context. It is a term that was developed to ensure that no branch of government, legislative, executive and judicial, would become too powerful. Even if an intermediate court is created, whether limited to, or not limited to, criminal cases, the state’s Supreme Court will remain the all-powerful court and the final arbiter. An intermediate court would not “check” or “balance” its constitutional authority.
He does not explain why the state’s judicial system is not “fair, predictable, [and fails to provide] conclusive decisions.” These are mere conclusory words and phrases that are not supported by any factual assertions. Accordingly, they are entitled to no serious consideration.
Huffman’s second, third and fourth priorities for improving the state’s economic well-being are to “reject tax hikes, spending increases and budget gimmicks” and adopt “tax reform that puts money back in the pockets of every West Virginian”; create “a Legislative Office of Fiscal and Regulatory Affairs [to] provide lawmakers and citizens with unbiased knowledge on the real impact of regulations to help them make smarter decisions for our state;” and “lessen the burden of unnecessary occupational licensure and empower more people to find fulfilling work.”
While these proposals may have merit, they are random, off-the-cuff suggestions, which, even if implemented, would have either no, or minimal impact upon improving West Virginia’s prosperity and the economic well-being of its residents.
In my view, Huffman’s op-ed overall sets forth no proposals for giving the state a “shot at prosperity.”
To the contrary, I believe the op-ed constitutes a disservice to the state and its citizens in having them believe that the pressing problems confronting them in our economy and associated depressing demographic data, can be improved by extempore and frivolous proposals. When, in fact, crises in our economy and demographics are all firmly embedded in our everyday existence, and will require enduring, deep, well-informed, creative thought by carefully selected critical thinkers with the passion and perseverance to studiously identify optimal solutions.