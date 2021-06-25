There has been a propensity for West Virginia’s political leaders from both parties across the state’s executive and legislative departments, as well as private-sector leaders, to focus alone on West Virginia’s economy by advancing off-the-cuff, ad-hoc, shallow-minded proposals for improving the state’s economy, as though there exist no non-economic factors that must be so considered to improve the prosperity and well-being of citizens.
They ignore impediments in the state’s demographics, a major drawback to accomplishing a more vibrant economy; its antiquated public school system, particularly its learning/teaching model; its addictive public-health afflictions, the most unfavorable among the United States; and out-of-state adverse perceptions of West Virginia.
West Virginia is beset by myriad pressing problems other than its economy, but also relating to the economy, that are too complex, deeply established and unyielding to improvised reformation or resolution, as has been the state’s predilections.
That must be replaced by a plan of action that is enduring and well-financed, steered by deep thinkers who are analytical and well-read to develop optimum proposals to improve the prosperity and well-being of the state’s citizens.
The most frequent starting point for evaluating a state’s demographics is the stability or variation in its population: stable, increasing or decreasing. A decreasing population indicates that there are underlying negative factors causing the decrease, such as loss of job opportunities paired with more enticing opportunities elsewhere.
A serious, if not the most serious, feature of the West Virginia’s demographics is its rapidly declining population. Since 2010, West Virginia has had the highest rate of population decrease of any state in the nation, 3.2%.
The population decline is the first “major limiting factor to growth” for the state in the Executive Summary to West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research’s most recent “West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-2025.”
That same source says, “Given West Virginia’s poor economic performance compared to states in the nearby region as well as performance during a healthy backdrop of the U.S. economy, net migration flows have accounted for an increasing share of the state’s population declines.”
The financial news and commentary blog, 24/7 Wall Street, recently noted that a long-term shrinking population can spell disaster to any economy.
A significant component of West Virginia’s population decline has been the exodus of its native, educated millennial and Generation Z populations: those born between 1981 and 1994, and those born between about 1995 and 2015, respectively, which should be of special concern to all of us.
The Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings Institution, published in January 2018, ranked West Virginia as second only to Maine in having the lowest share of millennials in its population in the United States, at 20.8%.
A Quartz article, published soon thereafter and titled, “The most and least millennial places in America,” states that, “[w]here [millennials] live and which places attract them don’t just reflect a generation’s desires. They also signal where the economy will grow.”
Various other sources analyzing West Virginia demographics indicate other negative aspects of the state’s population that restrain the development of a more vibrant economy, to-wit: age distribution. According to the “West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-2025,” another “major limiting factor to growth [in West Virginia] moving forward” is that “[t]he state has one of the oldest populations and will see its age distribution continue to skew toward older age groups in coming years ... eventually lead[ing] to one-fourth of the state’s population being at least 65 years of age.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia’s age-adjusted mortality rate is the second-highest among all states and ranks among the tier of states with high incidences of heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Furthermore, rates of cigarette smoking and smokeless-tobacco use in the adult population are among the highest nationally. Another source of the state’s poor health-outcome trends over the past decade or so has been the skyrocketing use of — and subsequent death from — drugs.
The labor-force participation rate also has to be taken into account.
John Deskins, in his Oct. 14, 2020, “Online West Virginia Economic Outlook,” includes a chart captioned “Labor Force Participation, 2019,” which reveals that West Virginia has the lowest labor-force participation rate (at 55%) of any state in the nation, which is well below the U.S. average of 63%. North Dakota, on the other hand, had the highest labor-force participation rate in 2019 of any state in the nation, about 73%.
According to the “West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-2025,” West Virginia’s low labor-force participation rate is “a major obstacle to future economic prosperity.”
With the state’s labor-force participation rate being the lowest among all states, it is little wonder that a common complaint among employers in West Virginia is a difficulty finding people who are ready, willing and qualified to work.
Other negative factors in West Virginia’s demographics include it having a far lower percentage of its population with a bachelor’s degree, or higher, than the national average; a college-going rate well below the national average; the largest number of people on disability as a percent of its population than any state in the nation; the state’s poverty rate, which in 2019 was 16% of its population, 3.7 percentage points higher than the national average; and the state tying Louisiana in having the second-highest percentage of SNAP recipients, at 17%, exceeded only by New Mexico, at 21%.
“West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-2025” represents that, “The Mountain State’s underlying demographics remain a major limiting factor to growth moving forward.” That is a crucial observation that largely is going unheeded.