After Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was elected president of the West Virginia Senate on Jan. 13, he announced that he has two priorities for the forthcoming legislative session, which will reconvene Feb. 10: broadband expansion and the phasing out of the state’s income tax.
The second of these two priorities is the Senate president’s proposal for reversing the state’s population decline, a credible concern of his, and of the state, by attracting throngs of people to West Virginia — 400,000 over the next 10 years.
Even if a person does not agree with Blair’s proposal, the newly elected Senate president, to his credit, has identified one of the most negative features of West Virginia’s demographics: the state’s decreasing population over the past several years.
Population decline in the state (nearly 65,000 since 2012) is the first listed “limiting factor to growth” in West Virginia, according to “West Virginia Economic Outlook 2021-2025,” published last October by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, a unit within West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics.
The bureau says it is “essential” for the state to provide “[a] positive shock to encourage in-migration ... to lessen the severity of natural population decline.”
The lead editorial in a recent edition of The Wall Street Journal portrayed West Virginia negatively — noting that, in the past decade, the state lost 3.7% of its population, 68,207 residents, the largest percentage share of any state in the nation.
In contrast, our neighboring state of Kentucky gained 3% in that same time.
The bureau states that, “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only five of the state’s 55 counties are estimated to have gained residents between 2018 and 2019. Kanawha County saw the largest absolute decline in population (-2,300). Twelve counties recorded an average percentage loss in population of at least 1.5% during 2019, with McDowell County registering a 3.3% decline in resident population — falling to just 17,600. Berkeley County remained the state’s fastest growing county in absolute and percentage terms, adding more than 1,900 residents (1.7%) for the year.”
The state should be deeply concerned by the exiting from West Virginia of its native, educated, youthful population. One publication says West Virginia is second only to Maine in having the lowest share of millennials in its population. Another publication portrays our state as being dead last in being the worst state for millennials, especially in terms of their quality of physical and economic health.
In his book, “The Rise of the Creative Class,” the Canadian urbanist Richard Florida states: “Powering the great ongoing changes of our time is the rise of human creativity [the most recent addition of a fourth sector of an economy] as the defining feature of economic life. Creativity has come to be valued — and systems have evolved to encourage and harness it — because it is increasingly recognized as the font from which new technologies, new industries, new wealth, and all other good economic things flow.”
Florida recognizes that “creativity” requires “creative people,” that “place” matters to them, and that that “place” to “creative people” possess qualities found in “thriving metro areas,” which West Virginia was said to lack.
Florida projects that cities will “grow at nearly double the rate of the rest of the world. More and more people are clustering in urban areas — and there’s no evidence to suggest that the trend will slow down anytime soon.” He later says, “The history of human progress is intimately intertwined with that of cities. ... Creative people need creative cities.” Further on, he says, “Regions with greater concentrations of the Creative Class [are] more likely to be economic winners. Those with larger Working Class concentrations [are] becoming economically stagnant; some [are] in the midst of grim downward spirals.”
Florida lists West Virginia “among the states with the lowest Creative Class concentrations.”
If cities are where the creative class is concentrating, that does not bode well for West Virginia. Our largest city, Charleston, has a population of less than 50,000. The only other state where that is the case is Vermont, where the largest city is Burlington.
To its discerning residents, Charleston is fraught with an ever-increasing number of houses for sale and commercial spaces for lease, neither being an indication that our capital city is an economic winner currently or is likely to be in the foreseeable future.
So, Sen. Blair sees the problem. Whether his hypothesis of “a positive shock” through eliminating the state’s income tax is credible in offering reasonable grounds for believing it will significantly reverse the state’s population decline, however, is subject to more exploration.