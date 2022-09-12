In mid-July, I had intended to provide an assessment of the quality of the legal reasoning by the majority members of the Supreme Court in the 1973 abortion case of Roe v. Wade and the majority of the court in the 2022 Dobbs case that overturned Roe.
I changed my earlier intent because of my increasing concern of whether I am capable of providing an objective, in contrast to a subjective, assessment of the quality of the legal reasoning of the justices of the court or indeed whether the justices themselves, being in the majority, dissenting, or concurring, have the competence to be objective in their legal reasoning in deciding a case.
There exist some recent claims that our unconscious or subliminal mind rules our behavior and attitudes, meaning as being below the threshold of consciousness without our being aware of it.
Thus, Leonard Mlodinow, who has a doctorate in physics, asserts in his book, “Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior,” that humans “have an unconscious mind and, superimposed upon it, a conscious brain” adding “[h]ow much of our feelings, judgments and behavior is due to each can be very hard to say, as we are constantly shifting back and forth between them.”
Mliodinow uses two adjectives describing the human mind in the title of his book: “subliminal” and “unconscious” even though they are somewhat synonymous in meaning. A “subliminal mind” and an “unconscious mind” involve mental processes that are well below human conscious awareness that are claimed to exert a ruling or predominating effect on the behavior and attitudes of humans.
A book that I find less abstruse and more readable than that of Mlodinow is that of Johnathan Haidt, titled “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion.”
Mlodinow’s representation that our behavior is the product of our subliminal or unconscious mind is referred to by Haidt as “intuitions,” which has a meaning similar to that of a subliminal or unconscious mind: the ability to understand something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning or a thing that one knows or considers likely from instinctive feeling rather than conscious reasoning.
According to Haidt, “Intuitions come first, strategic reasoning second” and “arise automatically and almost instantaneously, long before ... reasoning has a chance to get started and those intuitions tend to drive our later reasoning.”
According to Haidt, “Intuition is the best word to describe the dozens or hundreds of rapid, effortless moral judgments and decisions that we all make every day.” Haidt observes that a moral issue is “whether abortion is wrong” and, using his logic, the answer may “arise automatically and almost instantaneously” in any person and, thus, be an “intuition.”
Haidt observes that the reasoning process is not “in search of truth [but] reasoning in support of their emotional [or intuitive] reactions.” Thus, Haidt explains the subtitle of his book “Why Good People Are Divided By Politics and Religion.” Haidt references David Hume, who wrote in 1739 that “‘reason is, and ought only to be the slave of the passions [intuitions or initial emotional reactions], and can never pretend to any other office than to serve and obey them.’”
Haidt raises the question of where intuitions or initial reactions come from, and says the two obvious answers are “nature or nurture.”
There should exist widespread concern about biases of judges and reviewers of their written judicial opinions if their subliminal or unconscious minds that are claimed to rule their behavior and attitudes below the threshold of their awareness are influenced by factors they aren’t even aware of.
Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate of WVU Law School, and a co-founder of Robinson & McElwee.