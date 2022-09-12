Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In mid-July, I had intended to provide an assessment of the quality of the legal reasoning by the majority members of the Supreme Court in the 1973 abortion case of Roe v. Wade and the majority of the court in the 2022 Dobbs case that overturned Roe.

I changed my earlier intent because of my increasing concern of whether I am capable of providing an objective, in contrast to a subjective, assessment of the quality of the legal reasoning of the justices of the court or indeed whether the justices themselves, being in the majority, dissenting, or concurring, have the competence to be objective in their legal reasoning in deciding a case.

Charles McElwee is a retired Charleston lawyer, a graduate of WVU Law School, and a co-founder of Robinson & McElwee.

