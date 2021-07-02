Deep thinkers are people who plan ahead, consider all the possible outcomes before making a decision, weigh all the pros and cons of each option and seek the best possible outcomes.
Not wanting to decide anything immediately, they solve problems by patiently deconstructing them and trying to predict their outcome, and they recognize possible obstacles of a situation because they look at it from every possible angle.
Antonyms of "deep thinking" are "off-the-cuff," "extemporaneous," "ad libbed" and "without adequate preparation."
"Analytical thinking" is akin to "deep thinking," in that it is a mental process that requires breaking down complex information or comprehensive data into fundamental parts or basic principles, to develop workable solutions.
"Well-read" in this context means that the "deep thinkers" are well-informed or knowledgeable about the issues before them through extensive reading of expert opinions or commentaries from all perspectives.
An "optimum proposal" so derived is one that is thought to have the greatest degree of attainability under implied or specified conditions that exist in West Virginia.
The last term, "prosperity and well-being of the state's citizens," is intended to be inclusive and embrace all the principal components of West Virginia's society that might need improvement, reformation or amelioration to enhance the prosperity and well-being of its residents.
In an op-ed published in this newspaper on June 26, I noted that the state's political- and private-sector leaders are prone to focus alone on improving West Virginia's economy largely in advancing off-the-cuff, ad hoc proposals as though there exist no non-economic factors that deter achieving that objective. The factors include: the state's demographics, the subject of that op-ed; antiquated public-school system, particularly its learning/teaching model; addictive public-health afflictions, the most unfavorable in the United States; and out-of-state negative perceptions of West Virginia.
As was stated in the June 26 op-ed, it cannot be gainsaid that West Virginia is beset by myriad pressing problems, such as those described, but also relating to its economy, that are too complex, deeply established and unyielding to improvised reformation or resolution, as has been the state's predilection.
If the state is intent on improving the prosperity and well-being of its citizens, it must implement a plan of action that is enduring and well-financed that offers optimum proposals derived from an assembly of deep, critical, and well-read thinkers for reversing the state's demographic data, reforming its public-school system, ameliorating it addictive public-health afflictions, improving its economy and abating its out-of-state negative perceptions.
As a starter, it is proposed for discussion that such an assembly be arranged under the auspices of West Virginia University at its Charleston campus, financed by legislative appropriations, contributions from 501(c)3 organizations from within and outside the state, and from businesses and individuals.