Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of four op-eds examining public education in West Virginia. The Gazette-Mail encourages readers to share their views in letters to the editor or op-eds submitted via email to opinion@wvgazettemail.com or ben.fields@hdmediallc.com.
According to data recently released by the National Education Association, public school teachers in West Virginia ranked 50th out of all the states and the District of Columbia when it comes to teacher salary. Only Mississippi paid teachers less.
In 2008, the West Virginia Legislature declared an exclusive goal for 2020 as public policy. Lawmakers said the academic achievement of students would exceed international and national averages on standardized tests — specifically, the Programmed for International Student Assessment (PISA) and National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests.
Not only has this not happened, but things have gotten worse.
The most recent NAEP test results showed West Virginia’s public school fourth graders scored near the bottom in math. New Mexico and the District of Columbia recorded slightly worse results, and the territory of Puerto Rico scored lowest by a significant margin. In reading, scores among fourth graders in West Virginia were the worst in the state’s history. Only Alaska, New Mexico and Puerto Rico scored lower than West Virginia, and not by much.
For eighth graders in the Mountain State, the average math score was the worst in 20 years, again only ahead of D.C., New Mexico and Puerto Rico. In reading, like their fourth-grade counterparts, eighth graders in West Virginia averaged a record low score, this time only ahead of New Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Paul Hardesty, president of the West Virginia Board of Education, in describing the test scores during an interview with “Talkline” host Hoppy Kercheval, put it bluntly, saying, “They suck. I mean, they’re dismal.”
Last school year, there were 1,544 non-certified teachers in public school classrooms, according to the state Department of Education.
A recent Wallethub study, considering 18 different factors — including test scores, school safety and and gaps in educational attainment — ranked Mississippi worst in the nation in public education. West Virginia was placed 49th.
The study concluded, “It’s not just the students that fare badly in West Virginia, but the teachers, too. This combination of job pressures, low pay and lack of mobility forces many teachers to quit soon after they start.”
One national trend that is certainly impacting West Virginia is the declining number of college graduates with a degree in education.
A recent study from the Pew Research Center noted that during the 1970-71 academic year, more undergrads were seeking degrees in education than any other field. In fact, out of the nearly 200,000 bachelor’s degrees awarded that year, 21% were in education. More than a third of those who received such a degree (36%) were women. By 2019-20, that number had dropped to 6%. The leading field for bachelor’s degrees in the 2019 academic year was business, making up for 19% of degrees awarded nationwide. Health was second, at 13%.
An article by EdPrepMatters noted a correlation between a lower number of graduates in education and teacher shortages. A source quoted in the article also said, “Both are closed linked to the devaluation of teaching as a profession epitomized by decades of stagnant pay, onerous workloads and political demonization.”
Going back to the first op-ed in this series, an outstanding question is whether the current West Virginia Legislature has complied with the constitutional mandate imposed upon it to provide for a “thorough ... system of free schools” based solely on West Virginia’s negative public school data.