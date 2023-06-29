The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta takes me back almost 50 years — to 1975 when Charles Ryan Associates (CRA) was hired to develop a strategy to expand the Regatta. At the time there were three employees at our public relations/advertising agency, Harry Peck, Mary Marks and me.
For its first four years the Regatta was held over the Labor Day weekend, to great success as thousands lined the Kanawha River to cheer on colorful and historic paddle wheelers that raced to the finish line.
Three months before the fourth Regatta of 1975, a meeting was held in CRA offices with Charleston Mayor John Hutchinson, and young Nelson Jones, who, in 1971, first dreamed of a Regatta. Jones and Hutchinson said they wanted new events to appeal to a broader audience, asking us to create a strategy to enhance a superb opportunity to showcase Charleston. We were to follow up with a presentation to a committee consisting of City Manager Bill Kenney, Mayoral Assistant Henny Cook and Brigadier Gen. J. Kemp McLaughlin.
Harry, in his memoir, “Who Authorized This?” said, “They gave us ten days to come up with a plan. Charlie and I got a six pack and came to work on Saturday. It was hard for us to believe they were turning the whole thing over to us and the sky was the limit. We just had to find a way to pay for our ideas. After a couple of beers, the ideas started flowing. Let’s expand it to six days, no, how about a week, no let’s start off the Saturday before Labor Day with a parade through downtown and fill in the rest of the week with events that we can dream up.”
Our “pitch” was a Regatta of 10 days, with CRA acquiring talent for all venues, selling sponsorships, managing each event and providing public relations to create media coverage and bring in the crowds.
We were hired, and Harry was a “phenom” — selling McDonald’s restaurant, then located at the corner of Capitol and Quarrier, on a celebrity tennis match just outside McDonald’s doors. Tennis star Vitas Gerulaitis agreed to play matches with television anchormen Bob Brunner and Jim Reader. The event brought hundreds of people to the concrete court.
Harry then convinced Tag Galyean Chevrolet to sponsor the “Putnam County Pickers” amidst a new car show stretching from Virginia Street East to Quarrier Street. In a Guinness Book of World Records contest, a local youngster dribbled a basketball for 24 hours, breaking the record for consecutively dribbling. Harry and Mary stayed up all night to authenticate the feat.
Harry sold the Diamond Department Store on the idea of a Rhododendron Arts and Crafts Show, and he and I persuaded Heck’s Discount Stores Advertising Director Lou Soulsby to sponsor a Saturday night concert and fireworks on the Levee.
We added a sternwheel era barbershop quartet, and a rope tying event and Jones suggested “Pushers and Shovers” and “Whistle Blowers” competitions. Boat owners opened their sternwheelers hours before the big race for visitation by the public, and Harry and Mary, and a host of volunteers, managed every event.
Harry wrote, “Color was relatively new in newspapers, and the Regatta was featured each day on front pages with color photography and an accompanying story. We were so successful the committee contracted us for the next twelve years as managing partner, and later, as a public relations and advertising consultant.”
That Saturday night concert with little funding? Well, the crowds attracted to subsequent Regattas grew and grew, as did the level of entertainers. Harry recalls, “We were able to bring in national talent every year. The highlight for me was the year we featured Gloria Estefan when she was a successful international star.”
The Regatta was an imaginative and extraordinary billboard for Charleston tourism. Harry and I, and we are certain Mary, who has passed, salute Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Regatta supporters who have brought this awesome event back to the capital city. We will always be grateful for the opportunity to have been part of Regatta history.
Charles Ryan is the founder of Charles Ryan Associates, and author of several books of both fiction and non-fiction.