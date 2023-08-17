Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A good man left us earlier this month. Charleston attorney Tim Barber was a litigator of many talents and a good heart.

Tim helped scores of people along his life’s journey, including me. I was ready to change careers in 1974, jumping from news director at WCHS Television into the uncharted waters of a one-man business with just enough wherewithal to get by for a few months — hoping I could attract a public relations client or two within that time.

Stories you might like

Charles Ryan is the founder of Charles Ryan Associates and author of several fiction and nonfiction books. He now lives in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Recommended for you