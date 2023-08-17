A good man left us earlier this month. Charleston attorney Tim Barber was a litigator of many talents and a good heart.
Tim helped scores of people along his life’s journey, including me. I was ready to change careers in 1974, jumping from news director at WCHS Television into the uncharted waters of a one-man business with just enough wherewithal to get by for a few months — hoping I could attract a public relations client or two within that time.
I was convinced I needed a downtown office, rather than work from my home, thereby confirming to the business community that I was serious about what many considered a crazy thing for me to attempt. I had known Tim Barber since 1962, when he graduated from West Virginia University’s law school, the same year I graduated from WVU with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
I enquired of Tim as to whether I might rent an office from him in what most lawyers in town fondly referred to as “The Barber Shop,” located near the head of Capitol Street, where, during my nascent marketing career, I regularly participated in the “Barber Roundtable.”
The Roundtable began, most afternoons, at 5 p.m. in Tim’s imposing office. There, I would find Tim entertaining fellow attorney and friend Rudy DiTrapano, West Virginia REAP director A. James Manchin and a host of other colorful figures that revolved in and out the door. Tim held court behind his desk like an orchestra conductor, leading animated discussions on the issues of the day. He was brilliant and hilarious, telling great stories, all the while lacing his language with “f bombs” — it was a classroom, really, with professors who lived large and approached each day with gusto.
The Barber Shop hosted, among others, Bob Wise (later governor of West Virginia), Jack DeBolt, Lyell Sattes and Robert Louderback — great lawyers. But not all the attorneys in the Barber Shop were of that ilk. One, who shall remain nameless, was as brilliant as Tim, but he had a drinking problem. Tim, always wanting to help a person with difficulties, and an admirer of the man’s talent — when the man was sober — insisted that this attorney assist him with one of Tim’s most important clients.
Tim repeatedly reminded his friend, as an important meeting with the client drew near, that he must remain sober and show up wearing a jacket and tie. The fellow did so, Tim related to me, walking into the meeting in jacket and tie, carrying a briefcase. Tim said he was thankful for the briefcase, because the fellow had no pants on.
Such were the abundant and hilarious stories Tim recounted each and every day. I was honored that he welcomed me as the only Barber Shop tenant who lacked a law degree — charging me just $100 a month in rent, and providing a beautiful desk, large filing cabinet and office chairs at no cost.
Further, if Tim spied a prospective client of mine stepping through the door of the Barber Shop, he would take the visitor by the arm and accompany him to my small office, where he would knock on the door frame, and say, “Someone to see you, Mr. Ryan.” I would thank Tim and then lead the visitor to Tim’s conference room, where the prospect incorrectly assumed, as we passed numerous offices, that I had at least part ownership in the total enterprise.
Tim also insisted I put my shingle beside the front door of the Barber Shop. To the right of the door was a full list of attorneys, and to the left of the door was a sign as large as the complement of lawyers, that said, “Charles Ryan Associates” — courtesy of a wonderful friend who practiced beneficence as passionately as he did the law.
Tim Barber went out of his way to assist me toward success, laying abundant kindness upon me as he did so, regularly repeating that deed with the many he assisted in life — it was just Tim’s way.
We’ve lost a good man, to be sure, but Tim’s talent, humor and benevolence were abundant — larger than life — and will not be forgotten in a river city that was blessed to be his home.