Charles Wilfong

It’s hard to imagine a resource as precious as water. It grows our crops, hydrates our bodies, and affects the climate. Perhaps no one knows the importance of water more than farmers and ranchers, and few are more invested in ensuring water is clean. But, the latest Waters of the U.S. Rule finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency fails to achieve the goal of protecting the nation’s waterways, creating instead complicated and overreaching regulations.

The Biden administration WOTUS rule is just the latest in a series of back-and-forth regulations from EPA, and farmers are caught in the middle. The Obama administration first rolled out WOTUS in 2015. The rule regulated just about every conceivable amount of water down to small pools and creeks that only form during a rainstorm. The rule was so flawed, West Virginia and more than half the states sued to block its implementation.

Charles Wilfong is president of the West Virginia Farm Bureau.

