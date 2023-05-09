Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We produce more natural gas in West Virginia than 90% of our country, but only 4.5% of that is used to generate electricity in our own state — and it’s time for a change.

Thanks to leadership in the state Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice’s signature, West Virginia is open for natural gas power generators to invest, create jobs and put the abundant resources beneath our feet to work generating power for all.

Charlie Burd is executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GOWV.com).

