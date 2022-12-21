Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Countries and companies from across the world met at COP 27 to address global topics like reducing carbon emissions and setting a path to a more sustainable future. As countries seek cleaner, more affordable and flexible energy sources for their electricity needs, natural gas is clearly the most effective solution available.

As a state, West Virginia has helped lower America’s emissions, drive innovation and new manufacturing, and ease energy poverty around the world, thanks to our natural resources. But compared to neighboring states, we are missing out on game-changing capital investment, job creation and emissions reductions because we are not using our most abundant and strategic resource — natural gas — for affordable and reliable power.

Charlie Burd is executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia. He writes from Charleston. Learn more at www.gowv

.com.

