In its Oct. 27 editorial, “Vampire energy v. greed of coal, PSC,” the Gazette-Mail tries to demonstrate that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel and that renewable resources from all technologies are “dead even” with coal-produced energy.
The Gazette-Mail first says: “West Virginians pay a lot more for electricity than customers in many other states. That’s because about 90% of electricity used in West Virginia comes from coal-fired power plants.”
First, and most troubling, is that the Gazette-Mail hedges the accuracy of its statement by comparing electricity prices in West Virginia to “many” other states. What does that mean? How many states, how much lower, how many states have higher rates, and how much higher are the rates in those states?
Let’s look at the actual numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Association.
In August 2022, the last month that we have for EIA state electricity cost comparisons, West Virginia residential electricity costs per kilowatt hour (kWh) were the 18th lowest out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Many of the states with lower rates were closer to the West Virginia rates than were the states that have higher rates than West Virginia.
The average rate of residential customers in the 17 states lower than West Virginia was only 1.5 cents per kWh lower than the West Virginia rate. However, in the 33 states plus D.C., where the residential rates are higher than the West Virginia rate, the average rate was 4.74 cents higher than the West Virginia rate.
And, importantly, West Virginia had the lowest rates in the country for industrial customers. The average industrial rate across the country was 3.54 cents per kWh, or 55.4% higher than the West Virginia rate.
Since West Virginia’s electricity rates are lower than many other states, if rates are driven by the cost of our coal-fired power plants, as stated by the Gazette-Mail, then it must follow that the availability of the coal-fired power in West Virginia is helping to hold our electricity rates down.
The Gazette-Mail and other detractors of fossil fuel-fired power plants try to make the case that generation from renewable resources (mostly wind and solar) costs less than fossil fuel power plants. An incomplete view of the data might appear to support that, until you understand the rest of the story.
The EIA has reported that the cost per kilowatt of capacity to construct wind and solar facilities is lower than the cost of building coal-fired facilities (a new coal facility would cost $4,074/kW; new on-shore wind facility $1,718/kW; new solar facility $1,748/kW; and new off-shore wind facility $6,041/kW).
However, for a complete picture, we must consider the implications of relying on generation from sources that have intermittent generating capability and will require more than a megawatt of generation capacity for each megawatt of customer load to be served. Unlike fossil fuel facilities, which can produce power around the clock, wind facilities can produce only within certain wind speed ranges, and solar facilities have no production capability when the sun goes down or is covered by clouds. It takes approximately 3 megawatts of wind capacity and 4 megawatts of solar capacity to provide the same number of megawatt hours that can be produced by coal, gas or nuclear generation.
In other words, to replace 1 megawatt of coal-generated electricity will require 3 megawatts of wind capacity and 4 megawatts of solar capacity. While the 100% availability of a coal-fired plant equates to 8,760 megawatt hours of energy per year, a 1 megawatt wind facility can produce only 3,066 megawatt hours per year and a 1 megawatt solar facility can produce only about 2,190 megawatts per year.
When you consider the larger capacity requirements to replace always-available coal-fired power plants with intermittent wind and solar facilities, the costs of those intermittent facilities approaches or exceeds base-load coal-fired facilities.
The costs of wind and solar facilities do not include the backup facilities needed to maintain sufficient electricity to meet load requirements when the wind is not blowing sufficiently or the sun is not shining. Adding battery storage capacity or backup always-available generation resources to maintain reliability for the intermittent renewable resources will increase the costs per kWh for those resources, making them more expensive than base-load power plants.
I am not suggesting building new coal facilities. Other restrictive rules have significantly restricted the ability to build a new coal-fired power plant. However, we must also consider the relatively low cost of the 8,307 megawatts of utility-owned coal-fired capacity already existing in West Virginia. Unlike a new coal-fired facility, which would cost $4,074 per kW to construct, our existing power plants were built at much lower costs, which have been partially recovered by our utilities through depreciation paid by customers.
The net cost of those existing power plants is well below the cost of constructing a new wind or solar facility. A claim that the partially depreciated coal-fired plants are more expensive than the costs of building and maintaining a comparable amount of new generation is simply wrong. Such a claim has not been supported by any evidence or expert opinions provided to date to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
The Public Service Commission is absolutely not opposed to renewable energy. The commission has never rejected or denied an application for a certificate for convenience and necessity for a renewable energy project. The commission is leading West Virginia in the transition to a greater use of renewable energy. But we will not go cold turkey off coal at the expense of West Virginia customers.