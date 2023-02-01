Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I would like to respond to the series of recent articles in the Charleston Gazette-Mail about the FirstEnergy lobbying scandal in Ohio and my response to those activities.

As chairwoman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, I want to reiterate that we have received no information or evidence that expenses related to FirstEnergy’s illegal lobbying activities in Ohio or anywhere else have been passed on to Monongahela Power or Potomac Edison’s West Virginia customers. I am closely monitoring the Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania investigations.

Charlotte Lane is chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

