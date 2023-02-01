I would like to respond to the series of recent articles in the Charleston Gazette-Mail about the FirstEnergy lobbying scandal in Ohio and my response to those activities.
As chairwoman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, I want to reiterate that we have received no information or evidence that expenses related to FirstEnergy’s illegal lobbying activities in Ohio or anywhere else have been passed on to Monongahela Power or Potomac Edison’s West Virginia customers. I am closely monitoring the Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania investigations.
The commission requires electric utilities to follow specific accounting rules that require lobbying activities and image building advertising be recorded in accounts that are not included in expenses that are recoverable in rates. Compliance with accounting rules is subject to multiple controls, including internal auditing, independent external auditing, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reporting and reviews, Security and Exchange Commission reporting and verification requirements, commission staff verification and reviews by other parties during rate cases.
If an expense on a utility’s books relates to illegal activities, it would, of course, be excluded from rate recovery, without question. But, just as importantly, ratepayers should be aware that expenses related to lobbying for passage of legislation or image building activities are never allowed for ratemaking, even if they did not represent illegal activities.
Furthermore, as Mon Power and Potomac Edison have not had a base rate case in West Virginia since 2014, there has been no opportunity for the utility to even attempt to pass on those questionable payments for legislative lobbying. Any reports to the contrary are unsupported speculation or, even worse, knowingly misleading and false.
It is noteworthy that Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the states that have identified disallowed expenses, have recently completed base rate cases for FirstEnergy. In those states, FirstEnergy had requested recovery in rates for those impermissible expenses.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison are expected to file a base rate case later this year, and we will closely scrutinize all expenses to make sure expenses for illegal activities, as well as expenses for legislative lobbying and image enhancement, either directly incurred or indirectly incurred through affiliated intercorporate charges, are not passed on to West Virginia ratepayers.
Charlotte Lane is chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.