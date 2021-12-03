The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University has submitted a $500,000 grant proposal, called “Skyward,” for Phase I of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. If funded, this grant has the potential to transform our regional economy by positioning West Virginia at the forefront of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) revolution.
The aerospace industry is ever-growing, and one of the most exciting innovations is the creation and expansion of the eVTOL industry. These aircraft are powered by electricity, instead of traditional internal-combustion engines. They combine several electric motors with propellers and large onboard batteries and have the capacity to travel 150 to 250 miles on a single charge. In short, eVTOL technology is a revolution in the aerospace industry.
While eVTOLs are smaller than most traditional aircraft, they’re mostly used for the same purposes — transporting people and cargo. They offer a quick and affordable option for traveling moderate distances, which not only expands travel opportunities for people but creates a whole new world of possibilities for delivering goods. Not only that, eVTOLs emit no exhaust pollution and low noise pollution, making them an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
Simply put, eVTOLs are a revolution happening above the roadways. What does this mean for West Virginia? It means endless opportunities to capitalize on an emerging industry.
Creating and operating eVTOL aircraft takes a lot of moving pieces. From battery research and development to component manufacturing and infrastructure construction, there are jobs and big money in this industry. In fact, nearly every major aerospace company is involved in the eVTOL game, including Boeing, Airbus and Bell Helicopter. Businesses outside aerospace are getting on board, as well: big names like Toyota, Daimler, UPS, Amazon and FedEx already are capitalizing on the opportunities this emerging industry offers.
This means transformative economic potential with boundless possibilities for new jobs and incredible boosting power to existing industries, such as tourism, aviation, manufacturing, transportation, utility companies and startups.
To position West Virginia as a leader of this industry, we at RCBI are proud to spearhead a coalition of partners located across the state. Together, we can put our region on the leading edge of eVTOL infrastructure development. Together, we can build on the region’s rich history of aerospace and aviation manufacturing and develop the skilled workforce demanded by this new industry, helping create more high-wage positions in one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors.
Working together, the sky’s the limit. If funded, Skyward will create thousands of jobs to enhance the state’s already thriving aerospace industry in which more than 30 aerospace suppliers employ nearly 4,000 people. Skyward will spur diversification and attract private investment. It will provide opportunities for West Virginians who have left the state to return home to work and raise their families, as well as attract new residents who want to join the industry’s workforce.
With so many possibilities on the horizon, West Virginia is the perfect place for the eVTOL industry to thrive.