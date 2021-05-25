One year ago, my wife and I made the decision to move from Washington D.C. to Fayetteville, here in West Virginia.
We loved our life in D.C., just a mile from the Capitol, with the idyllic setting of all the city has to offer. We’d lived in D.C. for nearly 10 years, a place we’d called home since I’d left my time as an active duty officer in the Navy SEAL Teams.
Still, we chose to relocate to West Virginia. The questions and misunderstanding from loved ones were as predictable as are the misperceptions about the state we now call home. But we have a deep connection to the state and, and know it will be the right place for our two young children to grow up.
The move has come with all of the challenges that long-time West Virginia residents have learned to manage, but it’s also come with all the opportunities for growth and community life that we’d expected to find. While all of our initial hopes of finding a different pace, more time in nature, and a tight-knit group of friends of friends have been met, we’re also starting to see and appreciate that West Virginia is more than a beacon for people like us looking for a different approach to life. It’s also an incredibly important example for the rest of the country to learn from.
If someone were to simply look at the state’s statistics, that comment might seem odd. But this state holds a story that has real and important meaning for its residents, new and old, and lessons that we, as a state, can share with others.
Recently, my family was at a small gathering on the rim of the New River Gorge for the unveiling of the region’s recent designation as a National Park and Preserve. Our hosts were West Virginia’s two senators, Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito, who were joined by leadership from the park service, the governor’s office and the local regional development authority. As our senators addressed and took questions from the small group of local community leaders, I was grateful for what I saw.
There was no finger pointing, no looking backwards at polarizing politics and no clawing for recognition. If anything, our senators heaped credit upon one another for getting our nation’s 63rd national park signed into law. They spoke knowingly about one another’s efforts, going back many years, to secure this opportunity for the state. And they looked forward, together, about how this new opportunity ties into ongoing plans to improve conditions for the residents of West Virginia. My wife and I were, most likely, the newest citizens of the state in that audience, and we left with a renewed sense of gratitude for our decision to call this state home.
I grew up in a family of Reagan conservatives. I come from a line of military service. I was raised to value self-sufficiency, personal accountability and discipline. My cousins were classic New England Democrats. They had different views on the role that government should play in our daily lives. My father and his sister, and the trickle down into their children, could not have created a cleaner split down the aisle amongst our families. But despite that, and like countless other families of that era, we grew up with our cousins, spent holidays together, joined for graduations and weddings and have remained close throughout our adult lives.
As Reagan was known for saying, he and the Democratic Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill, were friends after 6 p.m., but fought every day to enact the policies they each thought best served the country.
The announcement of a national park here in West Virginia is not the most seismic event in national policy, but given the hyper-polarization we’re all suffering from today, senators from across the aisle sitting with the citizens they represent and speaking with a unified voice about the future of the state was, to my wife and me, a sign of what West Virginia has that others can and should learn from.
We aren’t going to solve big problems by arguing over our differences, but by fighting to find common ground and solutions that help advance the condition of our country.
I was asked recently by a new friend in West Virginia whether I believe the United States can still remain atop the world stage. It’d be easy to say no, and to point to the rising tide of competent adversaries around the globe and our seemingly endless number of internal feuds, from political polarization to questions of social justice to challenges of economic inequality. But my answer is, and will remain, and unequivocal yes. America was, is, and can remain a great nation in the eyes of the world.
But this next chapter will not be easy. It will take grit in the face of challenges, self-reliance in a time of economic strain and a desire on all of our parts to work hard for our family’s future. Most importantly, each of us must find the willingness to put the collective future of the our country ahead of any single issue that prevents us from reaching across the aisle.
Tough times call for tough people. There is no place on the planet where I see more of those needed attributes than in West Virginia. It is a land carved into being by the most rugged mountaineers in our history, and a place where independence and self sufficiency were required for survival.
West Virginia is led by senators who are clearly willing to put the collective good of their electorate ahead of any national level political debate. As our country navigates the challenges ahead, West Virginia can be an example for others. Around you on any day in this state are reminders that neighbors still help neighbors, that grit is forged over time, and that self pity has no place in challenging times.
My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to call West Virginia home, and raise our children in your ranks.