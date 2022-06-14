Those who support action on climate change are in a comfortable majority but face the challenge of engaging citizens in this struggle to advance science-based positions among legislators and to take personal action to address climate change.
According to a study from the Yale Program on Climate Education, a majority of Americans accept the fact that global warming is happening (72%) and that it is caused by humans (57%); furthermore, a majority (65%) also believe that corporations should pay a carbon tax.
But these survey responses do not translate into concerted action in the population and resultant legislative action by our lawmakers. Perhaps we should be mobilizing people with more facts about the effects of climate change. Such incontrovertible facts include: the oceans are rising, becoming warmer and more acidic; glaciers are disappearing at alarming rates (especially in the Northern Hemisphere); extreme weather is becoming more frequent, costly and disastrous.
In response to these facts and to other influences, Americans are divided into six groups, according to a study titled “Global Warming’s Six Americas.” Those categories are: alarmists (33%); concerned (26%); cautious (17%); disengaged (5%); doubtful (11%); and dismissive (9%).
Alarmists, the fastest-growing group, are the most engaged in climate action; concerned are keenly aware of the dangers of climate change but are not yet fully mobilized; the cautious are persuadable but not yet fully convinced about climate change; the disengaged are not attentive to the issue; and the dismissive are the active deniers of climate change.
Our political world has become highly polarized, and climate change is fully enveloped in this polarization. Facts are important, but they are not enough. The problem with facts is that, in our highly divisive political context of “them versus us,” facts about climate change are, on the one hand, readily accepted or, on the other hand, resisted, denied, refuted or reinterpreted.
In her book, “Saving Us,” Katherine Hayhoe writes that opinions on climate change are driven less by facts and more by values, ideologies, world views and political orientation. Hayhoe, an evangelical environmental scientist, urges those in the alarmist group, when speaking to someone from one of the nonalarmist groups, to find out what that person might be interested in and build on that personal interest. For example, a hunter might be touched by facts about the decline in habitat of wild animals; a scuba diver might be attentive to the depletion of coral reefs and its effect on marine life; and a beer lover might be interested in the fact that beer companies are taking action on climate change because of threats of climate change to barley and malt harvests.
As a devoted Christian, Hayhoe is sensitive to the importance of seeking some common ground with other Christians on climate change. White evangelicals are among the least concerned with climate change. She points out that the word “dominion” in the Book of Genesis does not refer to domination but to stewardship. Nothing is more Christian than to be good stewards of the planet and to love the global neighbor as oneself.
Human agency is an important part of many faith traditions, including Christianity. A person can make a difference, especially when working in concert with others and as a model to others who are in the cautious and concerned categories. A person can adjust his/her thermostat (reducing a couple of degrees in the winter and raising a couple of degrees in the summer), can use renewable energy, when possible, can car pool or take public transit, recycle, cut back on plane trips, reduce consumption of red meat.
It is important for the climate activist, i.e., alarmist, not to be obsessed with the dismissive category but to deal constructively with the other 91% who are persuadable to taking action on climate change. Those with opposing points of view should be encouraged to actively listen to each other, to reflect what the other is trying to say, to avoid direct refutation, to find common ground, and to seek a sustainable personal relationship with the political other.
These principles of bridging the divide also apply aptly to coming together on climate change. If we don’t convince the political other to take action on climate change, we can at least reach a better understanding between opposing groups.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been trying to seek common ground among some key Republican and Democrat senators and should be praised for this effort. These efforts at conciliatory dialogue will help us in the long term to effectively engage in addressing climate change.