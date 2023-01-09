Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wayne County resident Derrick Evans entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He filmed himself at the violent breach of the East Rotunda doors. He shouted at and obstructed the police officers trying to protect Congress as it counted the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, saying “[b]ring the tear gas. We don’t care. We’re taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today’s a test run. We’re taking this country back!”

When he was charged with his crimes, he changed his tune immediately. Evans resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he was a newly elected Republican. He said he took full responsibility and regretted the hurt and embarrassment he had caused his loved ones, presumably including his grandmother, who had to tell a TV reporter “thank you” to former president Donald Trump for “inviting [her Derrick] to a riot.”

Christopher J. Regan is a retired attorney and the former first vice chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com

