The Republican Party has cornered itself. After Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 win, Republicans have lost and lost and lost. They lost the House, then the Presidency, and the Senate. In Biden’s first midterm they expected to get the Congress back but again lost the Senate and gained only an unwieldy House majority presided over by a neutered Speaker. They’ve lost governorships and statehouses as well.

The 2024 Presidential race has numerous GOP candidates, but no real contenders. Republicans have seen time and time again they don’t win with Trump, but they are going to nominate him a third time nonetheless. The other candidates can’t beat him.

Christopher J. Regan is a retired attorney and the former first vice chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com

