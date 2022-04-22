As the U.S. Senate returns from recess, one elephant in the room is a proposal that proponents claim will lower prescription drug costs. Following the failure of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package, the drug pricing provision is among those that have been singled out for more targeted legislation.
The policy, which has gained serious momentum among congressional Democrats, relies on price controls applied by the government to artificially lower the cost of some medicine.
The idea is attractive, considering U.S. spending on pharmaceuticals has nearly tripled since 2000. But knee-jerk price mandates will have major unintended consequences that outweigh potential benefits. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should reconsider his support of the idea and pivot to an alternative strategy that doesn’t come with as much baggage.
More specifically, the proposal empowers the federal government to purchase some drugs for Medicare at a fraction of the market price. Supporters call the strategy a “price negotiation,” but haggling with the government will result in a deal drug makers can’t refuse. Why? Companies could be threatened with crippling excise taxes if they don’t agree with the “negotiated” price.
The policy’s negative ripple effects would be severe for patients.
On average, it takes more than $1 billion in up-front investment to bring a new drug to market — and not every drug makes it across the finish line. In fact, the vast majority don’t. But research and development money is still needed to at least try. If government regulations get in the way of drug makers recouping expenses from failed products, the incentive to attempt to develop more lifesaving treatments, therapies or vaccines disappears.
From there, the outcome is predictable. As concluded by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, fewer new drugs will make it to pharmacy shelves and become available to West Virginians.
Instead of slowing the health care innovation pipeline, Manchin and other lawmakers should alternatively address the middlemen of the drug supply chain that are largely responsible for ballooning price tags. Called pharmacy benefit managers, these entities act as the gatekeepers between pharmaceutical companies and the consumer market. Benefit managers use this considerable leverage to pocket financial discounts already provided by drug manufacturers that are intended for patients.
The result is artificially high drug costs. Federal lawmakers should compel these middlemen — who comparatively offer little effective market function for the money they collect — to pass down at least some of the discounts to patients at the pharmacy counter as financial savings. The Trump administration attempted to implement this strategy for Medicare Part D via executive action. But the order has sadly been slow-walked and delayed every step of the way by the very same people who claim they are working to lower the price of medicine.
High inflation is hitting Americans on a wide array of goods — ranging from ground beef to used cars. The solution to broad, economy-wide inflation might be complicated, but the fix for medicine is not. Reining in middlemen and injecting transparency into the drug supply chain is a clear-cut strategy that will help control costs at the pharmacy counter without compromising innovation.