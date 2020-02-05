Chris Walters: Money down the drain (Opinion)

It is 2020 and budgeting is more difficult than ever before. Prices of products, from groceries to health care, are continuing to rise, yet most wages remain stagnant. Kanawha County residents entering retirement after decades of work are forced to stretch their monthly income more and more.
Surprisingly, the Kanawha Valley is bearing a financial load greater than the majority of the country. As a state, we are known to have one of the highest health insurance costs on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, and some of our utility rates are extremely high.
The Kanawha Valley has an abundance of fresh water, yet we find ourselves paying more for this resource than almost anywhere else in the nation. In 2017, a study by foodandwaterwatch.org found us to be paying the eighth-highest water rates in the country. After this study was released, Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper took action. His efforts resulted in a 3.5 percent rate decrease in 2018.
Unfortunately, this decrease was short-lived. The Public Service Commission, an unelected body appointed by the governor, saw fit to increase these rates by an additional 14 percent in 2019.
It is worth noting that Mike Albert, one of the prominent members of the PSC from 2007 to 2019, was an attorney for West Virginia American Water prior to his appointment to the PSC.
The policy adviser to the PSC, Mike Miller, was also a former employee for American Water for 35 years as a vice president, treasurer and director of rates.
We have had the foxes guarding the hen house and have watched our rates skyrocket.
Where is the outrage? Other than our local county commissioners, no member of the West Virginia Legislature representing the Kanawha Valley has done anything.
American Water, a German company, showed a $240 million profit in 2019. Six of the top 10 highest water rates in the United States are on systems owned by American Water, per the 2017 study. We are watching money literally go down our drains and into the pockets of American Water as our elected officials continue to do nothing.
It is past time to be outraged. It is time we audit the Public Service Commission and open an investigation into their practices. It is time we elect new leadership in the Kanawha Valley to the state legislature. It is time we take back our community and alleviate the financial stress of our people.
We deserve better.