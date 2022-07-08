In the 1980s, legendary West Virginian Chuck Yeager used to close TV commercials with a quip: “Never wait for trouble.” Washington should heed that good advice. If Congress does not act soon, thousands of West Virginians might lose their health insurance coverage.
In June 2009, the United States emerged from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The crisis had plunged millions of Americans into financial turmoil and resulted in 5.7 million people losing their health coverage. Within a year, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law. And since its enactment, over 35 million individuals, including tens of thousands of West Virginians, have enrolled in high-quality health coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act’s insurance provisions.
Building on this, last year, Congress expanded the tax credits that were included in the program to lower the costs of health coverage obtained through its marketplace. Since those enhanced subsidies went into effect, a record 14.5 million people signed up for Affordable Care Act plans. For rural West Virginians, who already face disproportionate barriers to accessing care, the financial support offered by these subsidies has been critical not just to accessing care at a lower cost, but also keeping food on the table.
But the clock is ticking. The enhanced subsidies that were enacted last year are slated to expire in the coming months, which would result in thousands of West Virginians becoming uninsured and approximately 18,000 paying significantly more for the same plans they already have.
If the current economic trends continue, the expiration of this crucial assistance could coincide with an economic contraction. Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the United States might, once again, be headed for a recession as the Fed tries to tamp down the surging inflation that has plagued hard-working West Virginians during the past year.
While many of the issues contributing to inflationary pressures, such as global supply chains and food shortages, might be out of Washington’s direct control, this is one issue that is squarely in their court, and it would have a real, tangible effect on the lives of millions of hardworking Americans. Here in West Virginia, if lawmakers were to make these subsidies permanent, they could stave off the prospect of a 46-year-old paying an additional $1,300 per year for her current health insurance. Isn’t that a cause worth pursuing?
As it turns out, good policy is good politics. West Virginians overwhelmingly support Congress acting on this issue.
A little over a decade ago, our nation emerged on the other side of a harrowing recession and seized that momentum to drastically improve West Virginians’ quality of life by providing access to affordable health care coverage. Let’s not reverse those critical gains while we are on the precipice of a looming economic crisis.
Congress doesn’t have to wait for trouble. Instead, it should immediately tackle this problem and make this lifeline to affordable health coverage permanent.