Chris Zinn: Bipartisan solutions needed for health care (Opinion)

As a nurse who has witnessed grave disparities in our health care system, I am an advocate for universal health care.
I was born in the UK, where health care is a right and the system less complex, so I know it’s possible. We have made great progress in expanding coverage here in West Virginia, but that progress is threatened.
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court will decide whether the Affordable Care Act is constitutional. In December 2018, in Texas v. USA, Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that the ACA could not stand without the individual mandate. Legal experts expect the appeal to be successful, but what would happen to all those who rely on the ACA for their health care if it is not?
Before the ACA, insurance companies could raise premiums based on health status. People with pre-existing conditions, like diabetes or cancer, faced higher costs. Many were bankrupted by an illness, and there was hope that the ACA would change this. The ACA provides protection for people with pre-existing conditions and subsidies for those without employer-sponsored coverage, to make premiums more affordable. Medicaid was expanded so that low-income workers could see a doctor, instead of going to the emergency room for care.
My family has benefited from the protection of the ACA, so I know what’s at stake. With the ACA, young people in jobs without benefits can stay on a parent’s plan until age 26. Those forced into early retirement or who have been laid off can buy subsidized insurance until they find another job or become eligible for Medicare. This is important for those who cannot afford high COBRA payments.
Some people work part-time because they are caring for elderly parents or disabled loved ones. Without the ACA, health insurance would become unaffordable for them. There are others who would be forced to stay in jobs that offer health benefits or go without coverage. This would hurt innovators, those working in the gig economy and people starting a small business. More young people might leave West Virginia in search of jobs with benefits in larger cities.
If the ACA were struck down, this would have a great impact on West Virginians in low-income jobs. Many families now depend on expanded Medicaid, and the stories about how their lives have been transformed are compelling. There would also be an impact on West Virginia’s rural clinics and hospitals: Some might close and jobs would be lost.
This March, the Department of Justice decided not to defend the ACA. The July hearing involves Republican states against Democratic states. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is one of the Republicans who signed on, even though this would really hurt West Virginia. If their case is successful, what will happen to all those who depend on the ACA? I have not heard of any backup plan.
Why has health care become so political, and does it need to be? Throughout history, both Republican and Democratic presidents have supported giving more people access to health care. The ACA was just another step toward universal coverage. There are problems that need to be fixed, like rising premiums and deductibles, continuing medical bankruptcies and the rising cost of prescription drugs. There are still many who are underinsured or uninsured.
I urge politicians on both sides of the aisle to work together for the better health of the nation. It is time to put people before politics: No one should be bankrupted by a serious illness or go without health care when they need it.