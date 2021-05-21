In a quip heard ‘round the greenhouse, Gov. Jim Justice admitted in a March virtual town hall that his opposition to recreational marijuana was “weakening” but that the West Virginia Legislature would have to take the lead on the issue.
Had his planned repeal of the state income tax been realized, and a $2 billion hole was blown in the state budget, Justice and the Legislature would almost have to look at legalization. That’s not what ended up happening, but new ideas for revenue are still needed.
That is not to say that recreational marijuana will solve all the problems.
Most of the current debate is rooted in a oft-cited statistic from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy that estimates the in-state demand for recreational cannabis to be roughly 530,000 ounces priced at roughly $350 an ounce. If we tax “the absolute crap” out of that amount, as Justice suggested, then you get the $45 million a year in projected tax revenue. If correct, that’s a drop in the bucket, compared to what West Virginia needs.
Fortunately, there is a much more innovative, and lucrative, way to do this.
Turns out, that $45 million number is likely dated and could be off. Indeed, it goes back to a report from August 2016. By looking at the number of users multiplied by the user amount, that report, from the Center on Budget & Policy, arrived at a total revenue and then taxed that at 25%. The methodology is sound, but the source data is a little old.
So, to be clear, the way we are all thinking about legalizing cannabis appears to be based on a 2016 estimate of tax revenue that was sampled from a 2013 New Jersey cannabis habits study that seems to be drawn in part from 2010 census data.
That was all perfectly reasonable at the time, but what do the current numbers tell us using the exact same methodology? I believe they tell us that West Virginia could be seeing $150 million in tax revenue a year.
If we add back the exact same estimated savings from law enforcement, that gets us closer to $125 million. But I think even that estimate is too low.
West Virginia is in a unique club, and not just for natural beauty; it is one of 14 states that centrally controls alcohol but has no access to recreational cannabis. If federal legalization and taxation doesn’t happen, cannabis-conservative states should simply choose to go ahead and legalize recreational cannabis but centrally control it, just like they do alcohol.
What other places got wrong about recreational cannabis is that they put the regulator between the consumer and the finished product on the shelf, meaning the government effectively controls supply in stores. West Virginia should centrally regulate and tax recreational cannabis through the other end of the supply chain: a central marketplace, where every gram of cannabis sold in the state is traded and taxed. Tax the flower, don’t attempt to control supply.
Not only will a West Virginia central market be a familiar way to control recreational cannabis, it allows for a tax policy that targets and taxes THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. This is just like taxing whiskey differently than beer. Most recent data shows the most frequent users tend to use higher THC products and a market-based way to specifically tax THC is worth another $75 million a year, for a grand total of $200 million.
Let’s be honest, taxes have to be paid by someone and, ultimately, this will be passed on to the consumer, just like everything else. Does that smaller wallet hit alcohol sales and taxes? Hopefully. Opioids? God willing. For any of us born in Appalachia that has ever watched a friend or family be whisked away into the silent nod of Sackler Salve or scrolled through a slurred screed you know they won’t remember, open access to opiate and alcohol alternatives is a literal godsend.
I’ll leave the dollars vs. souls debate to the pulpit, but if there are pearly gates, there is a moral choice to be made. So, exactly how much is the moral choice worth? I think I just found at least $200 million.
“Weakening” indeed.