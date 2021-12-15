It’s that time of year when the first thing my children say when they wake up and the last thing they say before they go to sleep is how excited they are about our trip home to West Virginia for Christmas.
Their Maw Maw has spent weeks decorating her house in Clay County inside and out. Their Grandpa has gone so far as to dig each boy his own pond back in the holler with his backhoe. And their Great Grandma has planned a slew of made-up Christmas Eve games with ridiculous wrapped-up prizes, like a can of pork n’ beans and a roll of toilet paper, that make them squeal with delight. In my boys’ eyes, their home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is swell, but it doesn’t hold a candle to West Virginia.
This year, my own joy at returning home runs particularly deep, as we stayed in Michigan last year to protect our loved ones in the COVID-19 crisis. But alongside the joy, I also am feeling deep disappointment, as I have watched Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., continue to be a roadblock to the passage of Build Back Better. He has put the bill in jeopardy — and, with it, he has jeopardized a better future for West Virginians and all American kids and families.
I am an expert in early care and education, who has worked with cities and states around the country on improving their 0-5 systems. I specialize in these issues because of the overwhelming evidence that the early years are critical for laying the foundation for healthy future and because of the abject failure of our country to offer all children a fair start.
Deeper than that, I focus on early care and education because of my West Virginia roots. Alongside learning very early the importance of place and family, I also learned early that not all kids get a fair shake.
The research could not be more clear on the ability of high-quality early learning experiences to help level the playing field. Decades of evidence show that high-quality early life experiences better prepare children for kindergarten and can yield benefits on important outcomes like health, higher educational attainment and higher earnings. The research also shows that the early care and education providers who offer these experiences have struggled to keep their doors open and maintain quality in this historic pandemic.
In the wake of the pandemic, we can’t go back to “broken as usual” when it comes to early care and education. Before the pandemic, more than half of Americans lived in child care deserts, where there were fewer than one licensed slot per three young children. Parents with children under age 5 spent an average of 10% of household income on child care — but most of the care they paid for was of mediocre or low quality. Early educators squeaked by, earning about $12 per hour, on average. Many received public assistance to make ends meet, and turnover rates were sky high.
These issues are worse in rural America. Although West Virginia is a national leader in providing universal preschool access for 4-year-olds, 64% of West Virginians live in child care deserts.
Build Back Better would be a game changer for kids, families, teachers and employers in West Virginia and the rest of the country. Manchin’s hand-wringing about inflation and costs obscures the fact that Build Back Better is a critical economic infrastructure investment in the current economy and in the future of our nation.
As my own boys excitedly count down the days until our return to West Virginia for the holidays, I am hopeful that we’ll ring in not just a new but a better year for young children.
Manchin needs to know we’re all watching.