In the last year, policymakers across the states have moved forward with various versions of state-wide voucher plans. In Arizona, New Hampshire and West Virginia, legislators passed Education Savings Account (ESA) plans that effectively work as taxpayer-subsidized school vouchers for private schools, although the courts have held up this effort in the latter. Last month, the state Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to West Virginia’s statewide ESA plan, the Hope Scholarship, incentivizing students to transfer to private schools.
Schools across the country certainly need to improve. The problem here is that the research shows that the reforms being considered don’t work. In fact, it’s worse than that. This type of school choice initiative has remarkably detrimental effects on children, and violates the age-old principle: “First do no harm.”
We’re all familiar with the Flint, Michigan, water crisis. Lead in pipes can have significant, negative effects on children, including their ability to learn. Some Michigan state officials have even faced criminal prosecution in light of these impacts. So it raises the question as to why public officials and policy advocates would promote an idea that likewise has been shown to seriously inhibit students’ achievement.
The idea of school choice certainly has an appeal. As a parent, I have used the opportunity to choose things like a doctor and a church for my children. But as a researcher who has studied different school choice systems for over two decades, I can attest that the evidence on academic outcomes in choice programs has become increasingly discouraging.
Ideally, school choice should work in at least two ways. First, families are thought to be optimally positioned to select the best option that meets the needs of their child. So rather than being stuck in a local — and often underperforming — public school that has a “one-size-fits-all” curriculum (according to choice advocates), parents enjoy the freedom to choose their children’s education, whether that be public, private, charter, online or other schooling options. Second, those schools would then be incentivized to improve and innovate to attract those students and the funding that would come with them under plans such as these.
The problem is that the evidence not only suggests that this logic isn’t working, but that it’s actually hurting children in these programs.
This may be a bit surprising, given the strong logic for how vouchers should work. Indeed, early evaluations of these programs, going back to the 1990s, arguably showed some promise. Several studies of small-scale voucher programs in cities like Milwaukee and Cleveland indicated some relative gains for voucher students, according to voucher advocates, although the impacts were uneven and contested by independent scholars. Still, voucher proponents argued that at least vouchers were not shown to do any harm to students.
But in the last seven years, study after study of statewide school choice programs show large, negative impacts on achievement to a degree almost unprecedented in education research. Studies of statewide programs in Indiana and Ohio, as well as two different evaluations of Louisiana’s voucher program, all show students using vouchers to switch to private schools fell significantly behind their peers. None of this research was conducted by voucher opponents. This is not a fluke or simply a result of switching schools. The negative impacts persist even as students spend years in the program.
There have been a lot of trendy, sometimes controversial ideas in school reform, including open classrooms, outcomes-based education and critical race theory. But none of these have been shown to cause the negative impacts on learning like we see with school vouchers. In fact, the scale of learning loss for students in these programs is more similar to what we see with the impact of natural catastrophes on schooling. Indeed, the extent of relative learning loss in some programs such as Ohio’s is actually greater than what was caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic or Hurricane Katrina.
So it’s worth asking why policymakers would consider intentionally inflicting similar harm on students. Certainly, reformers champion the idea of parental freedom to choose, and argue that parents like having options. But must that idea necessarily come at the cost of negative impacts on children’s learning? Should policymakers start using lead pipes again if some people think it makes the water taste better?
A more evidence-based approach would be to examine what works in schooling, and what doesn’t. Before importing and imposing this idea, policymakers should consider what is happening that is leading to these relative declines in achievement for students in these programs. There are many problems with schools, and many people believe they have a solution. But never before have we seen a solution such as this that makes the problem that much worse.
Christopher Lubienski, PhD, is Director of the Center for Evaluation and Policy Analysis at Indiana University.