Chris Lubienski

In the last year, policymakers across the states have moved forward with various versions of state-wide voucher plans. In Arizona, New Hampshire and West Virginia, legislators passed Education Savings Account (ESA) plans that effectively work as taxpayer-subsidized school vouchers for private schools, although the courts have held up this effort in the latter. Last month, the state Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to West Virginia’s statewide ESA plan, the Hope Scholarship, incentivizing students to transfer to private schools.

Schools across the country certainly need to improve. The problem here is that the research shows that the reforms being considered don’t work. In fact, it’s worse than that. This type of school choice initiative has remarkably detrimental effects on children, and violates the age-old principle: “First do no harm.”

Christopher Lubienski, PhD, is Director of the Center for Evaluation and Policy Analysis at Indiana University.

