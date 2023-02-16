Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2022 elections broke Mitch McConnell’s heart. After multiple terms as majority leader and a tantalizing two-year stint in an evenly divided U.S. Senate under President Joe Biden, Mitch could taste his return to power. When Herschel Walker failed to get across the line and Chuck Schumer took full control, Mitch found himself in the most unfamiliar and unpleasant place he knows: the minority.

He does not plan to stay there. The 2024 Senate map looks like an absolute disaster for Democrats. The combination of states in play could usher in a Republican trifecta if they win the presidency, or at least cripple Biden in his second term.

Christopher Regan is the former first vice chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party and a retired attorney. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com.

