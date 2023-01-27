Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I share in the dismay of President Joe Biden, who, when asked what he thought about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago document situation, quipped, “How could that possibly happen?”

My question is why does this keep happening? Since 1996, there have been at least 16 incidents of elected government officials, secretaries of state and other Cabinet-level leaders, as well as security officials and contractors, who have had some sort of run-in, investigation or conviction from improperly handling classified government documents.

Chuck Hamer lives in Dunbar.

