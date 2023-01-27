I share in the dismay of President Joe Biden, who, when asked what he thought about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago document situation, quipped, “How could that possibly happen?”
My question is why does this keep happening? Since 1996, there have been at least 16 incidents of elected government officials, secretaries of state and other Cabinet-level leaders, as well as security officials and contractors, who have had some sort of run-in, investigation or conviction from improperly handling classified government documents.
Every school year, teachers are greeted with two to three dozen training courses on a variety of school-specific safety issues — from how to properly climb a ladder, how to keep our hands to ourselves or, my new favorite, how to stop a sucking chest wound caused by a mass casualty event.
I am assuming that, if it is required for teachers to complete the same training yearly to protect our nation’s most precious assets, then the same precautions are taken to protect our nation’s most sensitive secrets. But history says otherwise.
I tell my students not to point out problems unless they have a solution, so here is mine. It is time to change the 22nd Amendment, which clarifies who is eligible to become president, adding a simple and modern solution to the problem by requiring that all candidates undergo a classified documents test (maybe in the form of a reality show like “Survivor” or “The Apprentice”) before the spring primary season.
All candidates who have been certified to be on the primary ballot by any state attorney general should receive some sort of classified material. It could come in the form of individual papers, files, boxes, emails or other digital formats. If a candidate immediately calls the National Archives or, if they have the proper security clearance, view them in a SCIF before returning the documents, then they can and will pass. If they store the material in their closet or garage, flush them down the toilet or transfer them stuffed in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, then they would be removed from the election process.
Maybe the answer to the document questions is the same as school training. When and how often are elected officials and government employees required to receive document training? School teachers have over 4 1/2 months to complete their safety training. From the outside looking in, it seems the federal government has a far-less stringent completion requirement — if it has any at all.