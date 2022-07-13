I understand the argument by Americans who believe the Second Amendment should be taken literally, word for word, just as it was written in 1791.
I hear them ask with great frustration, “Why should I lose a right because others don’t like guns?”
It is not the firearm enthusiast’s fault that firearm manufacturers in the past several decades have not only produced far more firearms, but firearms that have higher rates of fire as well as higher magazine capacity. The ability to cause lethal damage to a person is far greater. These ain’t your grandfather’s guns.
The problem is that, when machines outpace morals by some distance, it becomes necessary to remove the technology until morals catch up.
A moral philosopher in the 1970s asked, “Who the f*** are you?” When I was young and rebellious, I believed this question was meant for me to ask others. It was the job of another person to prove their value to me. Now that I have a few more years under the belt, I see it can also be used for self-reflection. “Who am I?”
Allow me to pose a philosophical test about gun ownership and then we answer the question.
Gun owners, let’s say you don’t lose any rights, but we make some “commonsense” changes; you get to keep every handgun and long gun you currently own. But we limit the magazine capacity of every long gun to five rounds and every handgun to seven. Also, we put a limit on muzzle velocity of 3,000 feet per second.
So, you have not lost any personal property but are under some limits. In the unforeseen future, you accidentally shoot yourself or a family member, which is more likely to happen than to discharge a firearm in the defense of your life or property. The person survives. Ask yourself, “Who are you?” Are you the same husband, friend, sister, boss, caretaker, daughter, etc.? Are you any less of a person?
The reality is that nothing about you changes. You will enjoy your life, your liberty and your pursuit of happiness and, if history is instructive, fewer people are killed each year (which is what generally happens when a country has instituted new gun laws to match the advances in firearm capabilities. Look at Australia, Canada and Austria, to name a few).
When you live in a world with no one else, your rights are absolute. But add just one more person and limitations begin to follow. Personal ownership of firearms and living in a society with others takes a lot of care and vigilance, but they can coexist.
American society is at another inflection point. We can turn one way and do nothing, ensuring that people will continue to die randomly while simply being at the wrong parade, school, church or store. Or we can go down a path allowing Americans to do what they do best: recognize that there is a problem and take the necessary steps to fix it.
This choice might require you to sacrifice a little of yourself so that others might enjoy the same rights as you. If that is your choice, then you might find that your answer to the question “who are you?” has changed a little. You are now part of the solution.