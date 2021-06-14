Ever wondered how Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would act thrust into a position of power? Well, now we know. And it’s not a pretty picture.
His declared choice to vote against the For the People Act, a bill that would increase election security and access to voting and reduce the influence of big money in politics, is simply wrong-headed. It also raises questions of just who he really is and who he’s actually beholden to.
Saying he does not oppose the substance of the legislation, only its lack of bipartisan support, does not bode well for the people of West Virginia. Outside the D.C. Beltway, SR 1 is obviously bipartisan. Two-thirds of voters across the country support it. Here in our home state, a large majority of Democrat and Republican voters want the For The People Act. Is that not bipartisan enough? Does that not count?
“I continue to engage with my Republican and Democratic colleagues about the value of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Manchin wrote in his Gazette-Mail op-ed, published June 6, “and I am encouraged by the desire from both sides to transcend partisan politics and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights.” Oy.
Manchin’s pipe dream of winning over Republicans, who have shown time and time again that they are nothing more than a confused flock of ineffectual hacks with an eroding power base, is most confounding. Lacking a moral compass and the imagination needed to create good legislation to move the country forward, Republicans live in bubble of fear because they know they cannot win a fair fight anymore. For them, the ugly truth now is that, if every American voted, they would never win an election. It’s no secret anymore that the party will do anything it can to prevent new voters from exercising their right to vote.
Republican legislatures and governors in more than 30 states are in the midst of a voter-disruption mode. Manchin can’t possibly believe that Senate Republicans are going to go against their vote-killing buddies in the state legislatures. And if he believes killing the more expansive voting rights bill would make 10 Republicans more favorable toward a more limited one, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn that might interest him.
This bipartisan mirage that Manchin is chasing is bound to evaporate, as mirages tend to do (this one most likely leaving a stain on the horizon). Republicans have amply shown that they will get what they want by hook or crook. Manchin is enabling that type of stonewall governing. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made it his unabashed goal to trash any legislation he doesn’t like, using whatever means necessary.
Some thought McConnell’s long relationship with President Joe Biden would change his behavior, but Mitch got every Senate Republican to oppose the president’s popular American Rescue Plan. McConnell more recently stated that he was “100 percent focused” on stopping the Biden administration. He deserves to be taken at his word, but not permitted to hold the Senate, and our country, hostage.
Desperation breeds, well, more desperation, and few things reek of desperation more than the Republicans’ white-knuckle grip on the Jim Crow-inspired filibuster. When Senate Republicans attempt to kill a bill by using the filibuster — a mechanism so often deployed to suppress voting rights — then the Democrats must take action and abolish the filibuster to make sure it is passed. Some Democrats, like Manchin, who are refusing to reform the filibuster are telling us that allegiance to a flawed Senate rule is more important to them than democracy itself.
Filibusters used to be fairly rare, reserved for truly major issues. Manchin has defended the need for the filibuster, often citing the legacy of his predecessor, the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va. But Ira Shapiro, a Senate staffer from 1975 to 1987 and a former counsel for Byrd, had some insightful thoughts when he recently said in New York Times op-ed:
“Mr. Byrd was the keeper of the Senate flame: The longest-serving senator and its foremost parliamentarian and historian, he never stopped believing that the Senate was “the premier spark of brilliance that emerged from the collective intellect of the Constitution’s framers.
“He might be an inspiration to senators like Mr. Manchin as they consider the filibuster, but that inspiration should push against devotion to an outdated, often abused and damaging rule. The filibuster should not shape the workings of the Senate, but the other way around. For Mr. Byrd and other senators of his era, the overriding goal was to ensure not that certain rules were respected above all else but that the Senate could deliver for the nation — even if it meant reforming rules like the filibuster.”
Actually, a Senate that operates by majority vote empowers Manchin and other dealmakers from both parties because their votes become decisive. A minimum 60-vote requirement empowers obstructionists, particularly one named Mitch McConnell. Continuing the arcane filibuster nightmare of a paralyzed Senate could result in a once august body that no longer can pass urgent legislation.
What is needed here is getting America moving in the direction of fairness, inclusion and prosperity. This is the priority. Manchin needs to realize this is a defining fork in the road. He’s either protecting the freedom to vote or he’s enabling the subversion of our democracy. Those are the options.