I write these words from my hospital room, which has been my home for the past five weeks. I’m awaiting the delivery of my twin girls in what has been an exhausting high-risk pregnancy — a monochorionic-monoamniotic pregnancy, in which the twins share a placenta and an amniotic sac.
This is the rarest and riskiest type of twin pregnancy, where a whole lot can go wrong.
At our first ultrasound, we learned that I would need to be admitted to the hospital at 24 weeks gestation and that the twins would require premature delivery. Once we started to move beyond the shock of this rare type of pregnancy, our minds quickly turned to logistical questions: How much time would I need to take off to be in the hospital? How would medical leave work? What about family leave when they finally come home from the hospital?
Thankfully, for me, these questions were readily answered by the guidelines of the United Methodist Church, in which I serve as clergy. My denomination provides for paid medical leave and paid family leave. I have the privilege of not worrying about loss of income while I am in the hospital or when I take family leave once the twins come home. All I had to figure out was who would be able to provide pastoral coverage and leadership during my absence. With a gracious congregation and support from denominational leadership, that task was easily accomplished.
In my previous pregnancy, both my spouse and I were able to take paid family leave when we brought our son home. That time together was invaluable — not only for my own sanity as I learned how to navigate being a first-time mom, but it also gave my spouse irreplaceable bonding time with our child. Paid family leave has strengthened our family.
We are thankful for being able to take this type of paid leave. Not all leave, however, can be planned. Three weeks into my hospital stay, I got a call from my spouse letting me know that our 3-year-old was downstairs in the hospital emergency room — he had caught a common picornavirus and his little body was struggling to get the oxygen it needed. He ended up on a ventilator in a hospital PICU 2 1/2 hours away, where he and my husband spent the next anxiety-riddled week. We know what it is to experience a medical emergency that immediately alters one’s life.
I am fortunate to work for a body that provides paid medical and family leave. I don’t know what we’d do without it. And yet, there are many families out there who are asked to sacrifice their livelihood to care for themselves and their loved ones — whether it is bringing home a baby, caring for a critically or chronically sick child, dealing with a personal medical crisis, tending to aging and ailing parents, or countless other scenarios. Too many people do not have access to paid medical and family leave, and the burden unfairly lies on women, especially women of color or low income.
The United States stands alone among wealthy countries in its lack of a universal paid medical and family leave program, although we have a wealth of research that demonstrates that paid leave is beneficial in many ways.
With a new child, paid time off contributes to healthy development and improvement in maternal health. It also provides economic security during this time of transition. Paid medical leave allows people to care for themselves and loved ones when injured or ill while reducing financial stress during those times. Paid leave also can benefit businesses, by improving retention of employees, as well as boosting productivity and loyalty to an employer that demonstrates care about well-being.
As a society, we have regular conversations about the importance of the family. It’s time to put our money where our mouth is and pass national legislation that provides universal paid medical and family leave. Yes, there is a financial cost to doing so — but the human cost of not doing so is so much greater. People are not commodities to be laid upon the altar of the “bottom line.” Families are not sacrificial lambs to be offered up to the god of profit.
Every single person deserves the ability to be able to care for one’s self and loved ones in times of great need without the fear of financial ruin or loss of employment. We never know when it will be our turn to experience this deep need. I’ve experienced the privilege of paid medical and family leave — but this privilege should not be for the few — it should be a universal right for all individuals and families in our country.
We also have been grateful for the expanded child tax credit, which has had a significant effect in our lives. This summer, my spouse was in the midst of transitioning from pulpit ministry to community organizing. During that financial transition, our budget truly relied on the tax credit. It continues to help us as our child has returned to daycare. We also anticipate the ways the tax credit will help our family as we welcome two brand new members in a few weeks time.
For a society that talks a lot about the importance of “family values,” we need to show that we actually value families. We are long overdue to pass national legislation that strengthens and protects families.