The basic mission of Christianity is under attack by the West Virginia House of Delegates.
House Bill 5743, introduced by Delegates Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, and Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, prohibits centers that help the homeless within 1,500 feet of a public school. I am the pastor of St. Marks United Methodist Church, located directly adjacent to Garnet Career Center. This bill directly infringes on our right as Christians to continue ministries that we have practiced for countless years, ministering to our neighbors without housing.
St. Marks, in the heart of Charleston (you might know us as the “Homeless Jesus Statue” church), offers feeding ministries and houses multiple organizations that provide critical services to unhoused neighbors. These operations are absolutely central to our Christian faith and practice, and it is a vital part of the identity of St. Marks. We worship Christ, who shows us what it means to serve the least, the last and the lost.
This bill not only runs counter to the core tenets of Christianity, but it also deprives us of our constitutionally protected right to practice our religion. Several times over recent years, our state delegates and senators have debated bills pertaining to the protection of religious liberties, but let me be perfectly clear, this bill dismantles religious liberties.
Countless faiths pay special attention to the needs of the poor and struggling, and this bill impinges on this core tenet of those faiths. Without a doubt, this goes against a core tenant of Christianity — to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, provide water for the thirsty, visit the prisoner and sick, and to welcome the stranger — as Jesus clearly states in Matthew 25.
Current frustration with homelessness and poverty is reaching an all-time high in West Virginia, but rather than focusing on the actual source of these struggles — such as empty economic promises about certain industries returning, wage and labor inequalities, and the opioid crisis — we have so often focused on criminalizing the people who are experiencing injustice and the communities who serve them.
Jesus weeps when we spend our time and energy punishing the people who are homeless, rather than those individuals and institutions that cause homelessness by oppressing the already struggling, and hoarding the wealth and refusing to share their abundance.
Imagine, rather than criminalizing those who are struggling, that the cure for homelessness was providing housing, mental health care and addiction services? What if we sought to actually provide what is needed, rather than further marginalizing those who are already hurting beyond measure? These answers take far more effort and funding, but they are incredibly effective at getting to the heart of the problem, rather than just kicking the can down the road for another day.
This bill must be shut down. Our religious liberty depends upon it.