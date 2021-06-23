In the past two years, the government of West Virginia has asked Mountain Valley Pipeline to pay a bit less than $600,000 for failing to control erosion and allowing sediment to escape into surface water.
In spite of the fact that the pipeline route is two-thirds in West Virginia and only a third in Virginia, the same kind of sloppy construction prompted our neighbor to the east to fine the project’s owners $2.15 million.
Why the disconnect? It’s possible that West Virginia officials are biased in favor of big out-of-state energy corporations, certainly. But another cause could be that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is just paying more attention. After all, here in West Virginia there are a shortage of dedicated (and they would have to be dedicated) pipeline permit inspectors at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
It’s an inadequate staff for a state with many hundreds of miles of pipelines, including 200 miles of MVP now under construction and about 200 MVP stream crossings planned or being built. Of course, these inspectors might hope to get some help from the rest of the DEP enforcement staff — if they weren’t so overwhelmed themselves. The DEP has about 15 people total in stormwater permit enforcement, and each inspector there has upwards of 500 permits to oversee.
Another area in the DEP, the Office of Oil and Gas, focuses on wells and drilling but doesn’t do much on pipelines, and only has a handful of inspectors anyway. Just last year, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the office “resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 [total] positions,” because of a budget shortfall. That’s in a state with 60,000 active and 15,000 inactive oil and gas wells.
With so little pipeline oversight, we are risking losing valuable, even irreplaceable, clear streams that, once clogged with sediment, might never recover.
As the Gazette-Mail recently reported, MVP erosion controls failed after being “overwhelmed” by heavy recent rains in Braxton, Lewis and Webster counties. But notice — those problems were photographed by a local resident, who then notified the DEP.
Similarly, the paper said a Lewis County landowner reported that flooding in one area destroyed “the pipeline’s silt barriers and fencing, washing out the base of timber mats and suggesting that the area is unstable because of deforestation and saturated soil increasing the risk for mass flooding in the valley.”
Landowners, who prove to be the DEP’s true eyes and ears on the ground, say there is a very real and very serious undercount of violations. Sadly, local folks who have spotted cases of dramatic pollution and gone to the DEP have been told that no violations can be written unless an inspector sees the problem firsthand. And, obviously, one inspector can’t be everywhere, even if alerted in time to see firsthand.
What would have happened if these folks hadn’t been doing the DEP’s job for it? Would the pipeline have been cited, made to clean up the mess or been forced to take steps to stop similar issues in the future?
Violations noted by the DEP show that MVP has released sediment into streams and rivers in at least 50 instances. How many citations would have been made if citizens hadn’t been watching?
Maybe more importantly, how many could have been prevented if the agency was supervising construction correctly?
The old saying goes: “Follow the money.” If you really want to know what politicians value, look at their budget. What we find repeatedly is that our state regulatory agencies don’t have the support, encouragement or investment from the Legislature or administration to adequately regulate the big energy companies — and they end up doing an underfunded, inadequate job when forced to.
How much better protected would our waters be if the state invested the comparatively tiny cost of staffing the DEP properly? And how much less damage would there be if the DEP slowed pipeline construction until an inspector is on site at all the critical moments?
As the DEP considers MVP’s latest water quality application — with MVP planning 200 more stream crossings — West Virginia cannot allow work it lacks the funding to inspect.