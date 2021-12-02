Mountaineer Montessori School, in Charleston, had some special visitors — and a big surprise — on Nov. 15, when Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog delivered a $50,000 check to us as part of a statewide “I Got Vaxxed” school competition.
We are deeply grateful to the governor for this generous affirmation of our commitment to safety.
It was an event we’ll never forget, capping 610 days — the time between school closures in March 2020 and the check presentation — of dedication and sacrifice by our teachers, students and families to stay safe and keep learning as the world continued to change around us.
Central to the Montessori philosophy is caring for community.
Maria Montessori said, “We shall travel together on this path of life, for all things are connected.” Right from the start, Montessori students learn to care for themselves, their classroom, community and world, and understand the connections we all share.
When the world changed, we adapted, embracing the opportunity to put Montessori values into practice by wearing masks, following social distancing and gathering guidelines, participating in testing and getting vaccinated when eligible. One of the biggest surprises during the pandemic is how few surprises there actually were, with even 3-year-olds appreciating the role they could play in caring for their neighbors.
These are lessons that last a lifetime.
We implemented several extensive measures to minimize disruptions, stay true to Montessori learning and promote health and safety for all, including:
- Promoting social distancing by doubling classroom sizes and expanding to a second campus in the 2020-21 school year.
- Working closely with local health officials on quarantine protocols and other issues.
- Requiring mask usage.
- Adding air purifiers to all classrooms and increasing ventilation and fresh-air circulation.
- Implementing additional hand hygiene/sneeze education and protocols.
- Beginning the 2021-22 year with an all-school testing event held on campus in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy.
- Partnering with Fruth to provide weekly on-site staff testing.
- Promoting weekly random testing of the student population.
- Strongly encouraging eligible students to be vaccinated, including presenting a vaccination event for children ages 5 to 11 in partnership with Fruth. MMS continues to urge parents to consult with their pediatricians about the COVID-19 vaccine and all health matters.
- Staying closely connected with frequent school health updates, including videos and social media outreach.
We will use the prize winnings to upgrade technologies, to bring in outside speakers when our school is closed to visitors, and enhance outdoor learning and play areas to keep students in the fresh air longer.
The past 20 months have taught us that nothing can be taken for granted and that the future is unpredictable. But, by staying true to our mission and to each other, we can continue to nurture the next generation of problem-solvers, community builders and innovative thinkers who will create a better tomorrow for all.