Electric vehicles are transforming transportation. Soon, our big rigs, school buses, taxi cabs and even military vehicles that transport U.S. troops will be electric. They are destined to be a major American industry, pivotal to economic prosperity and national security. As the world goes electric, we must ensure that our EVs are built here in America.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have demonstrated the consequences of supply chains reliant on foreign nations. We have faced energy supply issues, medicine scarcities and chip shortages because of this reliance. EV manufacturing and the supply chain must not be threatened by the same fate. They must be built here.
Policymakers and business leaders can take steps on the front end, to ensure U.S. supply chains and manufacturing facilities for this emerging critical industry are domestic, and that U.S. policies do not provide unnecessary incentives to foreign manufacturers who prioritize jobs and factories in their nations.
While lawmakers in Washington continue to remain stalled on passing the president’s Build Back Better bill, they should at least prioritize advancing the provisions that will lay the foundation for the next generation of transportation. One example of this is revamping the EV tax credit.
Under the current tax code, consumers who purchase certain EVs may qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Although this tax credit is phased out as soon as auto manufacturers sell 200,000 qualifying vehicles. GM and Tesla have already hit this benchmark, so their vehicles no longer are eligible for the tax credit, pushing U.S. consumers in other directions, like Audi, Toyota, Honda or other imported EVs. This doesn’t make sense. U.S. tax policy should not encourage the purchase of foreign-manufactured vehicles.
A provision in the original Build Back Better legislation would remedy this. Under Build Back Better, Americans would be eligible to receive up to a $12,500 tax credit if they purchase EVs with U.S.-produced batteries, which are built in an American factory by a unionized workforce. This measure would incentivize U.S. consumers to buy American electric vehicles and energize domestic EV production and adoption. It is a win for Americans, for the environment, for the economy and for national security.
However, if Congress cannot get this across the finish line, U.S. industry will have to step up to build EVs here at home — beginning with one of the most iconic American brands, Ford, which hopes to be the world’s second-largest EV manufacturer by the end of 2023.
While the Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks are assembled stateside, a huge number of Ford’s EVs, including its flagship Mustang Mach-E SUV, are built using cheap labor in Mexico. The Mustang is an American icon, and Ford’s production of the Mach-E model is already overtaking the gas-powered model. The future of Ford is electric. But unfortunately, the future of Ford’s electric vehicle production might be in Mexico. Reports indicate that the company might produce two additional EV models south of the border. Ford is not alone in these decisions, and all American auto manufacturers should strongly consider reshoring their EV operations stateside.
We’ve learned the lessons of relying on foreign nations for critical products. But we have the chance now to ensure that what has happened to semi-conductors and prescription drugs does not happen to electric vehicles.
American policymakers can make the incentives and American companies can make the business decisions to guarantee America drives the electric future.