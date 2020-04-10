Cohen, Wagner: Don't fall for scare tactics on COVID-19 and inmates (Opinion)

The largest single-site outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the United States is in Illinois’ Cook County jail, where more than 350 inmates and staff have been infected. Hundreds of inmates and staff at New York City’s Rikers Island have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Throughout the country, jails, prisons and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers are providing fertile ground for new outbreaks.
This shouldn’t be a surprise. Social distancing is virtually impossible in these tightly packed, often overcrowded facilities. Basic hygiene is hard to maintain when supplies are not regularly provided and water service can be spotty.
The conditions are inhumane at the best of times. During a pandemic, they’re downright deadly. And the risks aren’t just to inmates. They extend to the staff and, by extension, to the community.
Across the country, advocates have been pushing to release as many people as practicable to mitigate these risks.
In West Virginia, the response from politicians to these efforts has been, to say the least, disheartening. Public officials — including representatives from the Governor’s Office, the Department of Military Affairs and Public Services and Kanawha County — have used inflammatory, divisive language to distort (to put it kindly) the intention and actions of advocates in a bid to strike fear in the hearts of West Virginians.
This time would be better spent acknowledging an objective truth: West Virginia’s correctional facilities are overcrowded, and the release of incarcerated people who pose minimal to no risk to society would help protect not only the safety of those who are incarcerated, but also the safety of the hundreds of correctional workers in the government’s employ.
More than half the people in West Virginia jails are being held for pretrial — that means they haven’t been found guilty of any crime yet. While there have been efforts to release these pretrial detainees, our jails are still overcrowded. In our prisons, nearly 1,000 people are incarcerated for drug offenses. Hundreds more are held for things like parole violations, shoplifting and vague conspiracy charges.
At the best of times, prison is an ineffective, harsh and costly way of handling these behaviors. During a pandemic, we place the public at risk by setting the stage for new outbreaks when we refuse to release these people.
West Virginia also has prisoners who are close to completing their sentences. Release a few weeks or months early is not going to undermine our legal system, but it could make the risk of outbreak much less likely. Many more of our prisoners are elderly or infirm — these are people at greatest risk of complications from COVID-19 — and because of their health, they pose little risk to the public. Releasing them also is a common-sense move.
Our leaders could acknowledge these realities and take pragmatic steps to enhance public safety. Instead, they are fear-mongering and unnecessarily risking the lives of inmates, of correctional officers and the health of our communities.