Education is one of the most fundamental rights we have as people. Mere access to education is one of the root factors in success and well-being.
There are certain factors, such as policy, governance, social status, wealth, race, geographic location and others, that can inhibit an adequate access to education.
Just within the past few weeks, the West Virginia Legislature has indicated it might consider policies that could destroy higher education in the state.
While the age of West Virginia teacher strikes is over for now, the Republican Party is targeting students directly. Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, posted an image on Twitter of a poll by the West Virginia House GOP on budget cut proposals to eliminate the personal income tax.
The most infuriating: the “elimination or reduction of [the] Promise Scholarship.”
The Promise Scholarship provides up to $4,750 for West Virginia high school seniors, who meet the academic standards, to attend any college in the state. West Virginia cannot afford deeper cuts into our deprived education system.
Within Kanawha County, there are eight high schools, one ranked among the best in the state and another ranked near the bottom. Not only does the state offer differing levels and conditions of education, it is now considering gutting a program that helps level the imbalances. Doing so would keep even more kids who are impoverished and who did not have an equal access to a quality education from attending college. Such an attack on our education can’t be allowed.
How can our leaders not acknowledge that the education system is failing students every day? How can they not acknowledge that lower test scores and lack of a solid education means we should not defund opportunities for students, but instead increase the opportunities for students to attend college or trade school?
I am just one young person who has left the state. I write this from my dorm at Brown University, an Ivy League institution. In being here, I have never been more proud of West Virginia. I left for a better education and opportunities that I know no school in West Virginia could offer me, but that does not deny my love for the people, the traditions and the culture.
As West Virginia fails to face the truth on issues that are in front of our faces, younger generations have two choices: leave and create a better life, or stay and try to change it.
I am not sure I will come back to West Virginia. So many of my friends and peers who attended college outside the state are steadfast in their belief that starting their careers and lives in West Virginia is not an option. But it is not our fault we feel this way.
We have two options: come back to the state we love, and then suffer from the lack of prospects, or leave everything we have ever known and start a life separate from Appalachia. As young adults, we should not be so conflicted as to believe our life here will be lacking in comparison to others, or that we will never succeed, or West Virginia will not make the necessary changes to make it the best state it can be.
West Virginia is my home, but action is necessary to improve education and the general welfare of our people, our friends and our neighbors. The West Virginia GOP should not only cease discussions on the elimination of the Promise Scholarship but also commit to working with students and teachers in schools, to assess current needs.
Theory on how policy will affect students and teachers is not an efficient way to determine how our learning needs are met. To make this state more welcoming to younger generations, education has to be at the forefront of our priorities, and the first step we must take is to protect and secure the funding for the Promise Scholarship. If we want to retain youth in this state, it is impossible without education.