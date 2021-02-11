Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.